The Real Reason the Green Bay Packers Gave Christian Watson a 4-Year $110.5M Deal

The Green Bay Packers extended one of their core offensive weapons in receiver Christian Watson. The team gave him a four-year $110.5 million extension with a signing bonus of $31 million, keeping Watson in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. While the full guarantee details haven’t been reported yet, the deal shows the belief general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have in Watson.

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Injuries have plagued Watson’s career, making this move surprising. The Packers decided to let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency and trade Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Two receivers who are explosive and, in a way, have been more reliable than Watson in terms of being on the field.

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It’s a risky but high upside investment

Imago Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

On paper, Watson’s career statistics don’t showcase a receiver who’s gonna earn more than $27 million annually. Over four NFL seasons, he’s totaled 92 receptions, 1,653 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

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The biggest concern is the availability. Watson has never completed a full season and has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL, cutting his 2024 season short.

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Still, Green Bay is paying for what Watson has accomplished.

After returning from injury in 2025, Watson appeared in 10 regular-season games and flashed the game-changing ability he possesses. He had at least 45 receiving yards in eight of those games and surpassed 80 yards four times.

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Why don’t the Packers let somebody else take the risk?

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110100

Watson’s biggest strength is his ability to stretch vertically defensively. Few receivers in the NFL can match his combination of size and speed, making him one of the better deep threats in the NFL.

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His impact goes beyond normal statistics. Defenses have to pay attention to Watson over the top, creating favorable matchups for the rest of the Packers’ receiving core and opening up opportunities in the LaFleur offense.

The chemistry between Watson and quarterback Jordan Love has also become a major part of Green Bay’s passing attack. Watson averaged nearly two deep targets per game last season and consistently generates explosive plays when healthy.

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Advanced stats also help Watson’s case. His yards per route run jumped in 2025, making him one of the league’s most efficient receivers. His ability to win on downfield throws made him one of Love’s most trusted targets when pushing the ball downfield.

The current wide receiver market also played a part in the extension.

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Receivers across the league got extensions this offseason, which drove up the price across the league. Green Bay likely viewed Watson’s deal as a way to lock him up before the market price rose even more. The extension follows another investment the Packers made in their receiving room, signing Jayden Reed to a three-year, $50.25 million extension earlier this offseason. The move became even more important after Doubs’ departure.

What does it mean for the future?

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) reacts with tight end Tucker Kraft (85) after cathing a first down pass against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Imagn Images/ File Photo

While the contract secures Watson, it could create challenges for Gutekunst elsewhere. Green Bay is already facing a tight salary-cap situation moving forward, and several key contributors are expected to reach free agency after the 2026 season. Players like Tucker Kraft, Devonte Wyatt, and Carrington Valentine will all be seeking new deals in the future.

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The extension of Watsome comes down to one question: Can he stay healthy?

If he stays on the field and produces the big plays Green Bay hopes he can, then the Packers secured a bargain on the receiver market. If the injuries continue to limit availability, then the Packers could find themselves paying big money to a player who barely produces on the field.

The Packers certainly hope the upside outweighs the risk for Watson.