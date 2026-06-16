The Sorsby Saga Ends in College, But a New Chapter Begins as He Enters NFL Supplemental Draft

Things can change in an instant, and over the past week, Texas Tech has been under fire from just about everyone in the college football space.

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But things change.

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Former Texas Tech quaterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft ahead of the 2026 season, according to College Football insiders.

Sorsby’s decision ends one of the most controversial battles we’ve seen in recent years over eligibility.

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The quaterback admitted to placing sports wagers and later completed an inpatient treatment program for gambling addiction. While the NCAA denied his reinstatement request in May, a Texas judge granted him a temporary injunction in early June, making him eligible to play in the 2026 season. However, with legal challenges mounting and criticism of the decision growing louder, Sorsby elected to step away from college football and focus on the NFL.

The move comes amid significant uncertainty within the Big 12 and other college football conferences. The Big 12 filed a lawsuit related to Sorsby’s eligibility, and the NCAA continues to appeal the court ruling that reporarilty restored his playing status.

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How Sorsby Reached This Point

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby 2 looks to hand off during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_229 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby 2 looks to hand off during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_229

The situation escalated on June 8, when Judge Ken Curry granted a temporary injunction clearing the way for Sorsby to suit up for Texas Tech in the fall.

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The ruling immediately triggered backlash across college athletic programs. Reports surfaced that several Big 12 programs discussed boycotting games against Texas Tech, while schools such as Georgia and Nebraska reportedly halted plans to schedule future games against the Red Raiders. The NCAA pointed to the case as an example of why it believes federal legislation is needed to protect collegiate athletics.

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The legal battle grew when the Big 12 filed a federal lawsuit seeking permission to enforce conference bylaws that could punish Sorsby. On the same day, the NCAA requested an expedited ruling on its appeal before the start of the football season.

Sorsbys was originally ruled ineligible after an investigation determined that he placed approximately $90,000 in wagers over a four-year period. Some of the bets were 40, involving Indiana football during his freshman season.

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Before the controversy, Sorsby was viewed as one of the more talented players in the sport. He transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech, and was expected to earn more than $5 million in NIL compensation, and entered the offseason as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

Rather than risk losing his eligibility after the June 22 supplemental draft declaration deadline, Sorsby chose to enter the NFL.

How does an NFL Supplemental Draft Work

Imago Bilder des Tages – SPORT MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 31: A NFL American Football Herren USA logo is on display at Commissioner Roger Goodell s Super Bowl LII press conference PK Pressekonferenz on January 31, 2018 at Hilton Minneapolis Grand Ballroom in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 31 Super Bowl LII Preview – Commissioner Goodell Press Conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18013147

It’s a lot different than the normal NFL draft, but the same in some ways. The Supplemental Draft used a weighted lottery system to establish the draft order.

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Teams interested in a player submit bids with the round they are willing to surrender in the following year’s draft. If a team submits the highest bid for a player, it acquires that player and forfeits the corresponding selection in the next NFL draft.

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For example, a team submitting a third-round pick for Sorsby would lose its third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft if awarded his rights.

If no team places a bid, Sorsby becomes an undrafted free agent and could sign with any franchise.

The NFL hasn’t had a Supplemental draft since 2023, and no player has been selected through the process since safety Jalen Thompson was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

What Makes Sorsby an NFL Prospect

Imago November 29, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby runs upfield during the first quarter of a college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_496 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

There’s intrigue in Sorsby, and there should be. He likely would’ve been a first-round pick in the 2026 draft if he declared, potentially being the first-overall pick over Fernando Mendoza.

In the 2025 season at Cincinnati, he threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while posting an 81.5 QBR, ranking 11th nationally. He also added 610 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Sorsby has the arm strength and overall talent to make any downfield throw. He loves to fire balls down the seam and outside the numbers and can do it off-platform. He has real athleticism outside the pocket, and mixing that with his quick release, he can create chaos for defenses. He also has the processing speed to fire underneath routes on time when defenders give him those options; he knows how to keep the chains moving.

With traits like that, you can assume Sorsbys gets overconfident. There are questionable decisions on his tape, and you can see the confident work against him. Sorsby has a real tendency to force throws into tight windows, leading to avoidable mistakes.

Even with the concerns, Sorsby has starting-caliber traits for the NFL.

What NFL Teams could be Interested?

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Obviously, quarterback-needy teams are the ones paying close attention to the Sorsby situation.

Teams like the Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings are all real landing spots for Sorsby.

Some franchises are searching for a future starter, while others may just view Sorgby as a high-upside developmental option. Regardless of the role, his combination of arm talent, mobility and age is likely to generate interest.

According to reports, NFL executives believe Sorsby carries second-round value in the Supplemental Draft.

One AFC executive suggested that he would likely have been selected late in the first round if he entered the 2026 NFL draft, while another described him as a “first-round talent” due to his size and arm talent.

The NFL has to approve Sorsby’s application before a Supplemental Draft can officially take place.

If approved, he will become one of the most intriguing players ever to enter the process. While questions surrounding his gambling history will remain part of the evaluation, few doubt his football ability.