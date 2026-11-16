“Their Fans Were More Present Than Ours”: Dak Prescott Calls Out Cowboys Supporters After Loss to 49ers

In one of the most jarring home-field takeovers in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys got booed at their home ground as the San Francisco 49ers fans took over AT&T Stadium during the Week 10 game. Well, long before the kickoff, 49ers fans had turned the stadium red and white, overshadowing the Cowboys’ usual silver and blue.

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Of course, the Cowboys missed yet another opportunity to secure consecutive wins and lost to the Niners by a margin of six points (46-40). But it seemed like the lack of fans’ support also had a role to play in the defeat. After all, the stadium chanted “Let’s go Niners” in unison by the end of the third quarter.

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“We didn’t go in the silent count. Anticipated it,” Prescott said in the postgame press conference. “I think you all even asked me on Thursday about it, having this many 49ers fans there. Tricked myself, told myself the red was for my high school.

“At the end of the day, all I ask for is just a great environment to play this game. Unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours. But it created a great atmosphere. So, take the good out of it, one way or another.”

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Two days before the Week 10 clash, during a presser, a reporter pointed out that in the playoff game back in January 2022, about 40% of the crowd chanted for the red and whites. He asked Prescott about the mentality with something like that happening in Week 10.

“I wouldn’t be surprised for one, and then two, we’ll get some work in just our silent,” Prescott replied. “Obviously, we’ve been on the road a lot this season. So, it’s not anything foreign, or not anything that we’ve been well at is our silent cadence. So, we’ll get a couple of reps at it. We’ll prepare for anything and everything.

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“I just challenge Cowboys fans to not let that happen, to show up, support, and understand what they mean to this game.”

With a capacity of about 80,000 seats, AT&T Stadium can further expand its capacity to over 100,000 spectators with standing room and party pass areas. However, with a sea of red, it didn’t really feel like a Cowboys home game. Even Cowboys security guards expressed surprise at the number of 49ers fans who turned up for a road game at AT&T Stadium, The California Post’s Evan Webeck reported.

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The lack of fan support seemingly drained the home team’s energy. And the boos set them up for a defeat.

Having to pretend a sea of San Francisco red is your old high school colors inside AT&T Stadium says it all. After Cowboys fans ignored Prescott’s plea for support, the home field advantage hit rock bottom for the Cowboys.