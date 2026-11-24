The 49ers just beat the Vikings by 25 points in Mexico City, and the loudest alarm bell afterward came from one of their own legends. Steve Young looked at a 9-1 team playing its best football and started worrying about what comes next.

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Young went on The Herd and was asked the question by Colin Cowherd: “Are you worried that ‘Good God, we’re literally playing perfect football; how do we maintain this for eight more weeks?'” His answer was blunt.

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“You know, where today you throw a team together; they go through a preseason in September trying to figure out who we are, where we are, and then it develops.” He then added, “I think there is some concern about peaking,” Young said.

Young’s reasoning came from last season, and it is a good one. He pointed to the Seahawks, who walked into Levi’s Stadium in January and shut San Francisco down 13-3 to clinch the NFC West and the No. 1 seed.

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Seattle then carried that form all the way through the Super Bowl, beating the Patriots 29-13. Young remembered watching that January game and wondering who those guys were, because the Seahawks had peaked at the perfect time.

That is the heart of his argument. In today’s NFL, he said, teams are not built over years the way they were a decade ago. They get thrown together, work through September trying to figure out who they are, and then take shape in a few months.

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“And so in those months, there’s ebbs and flows,” he said.

It is not a doom-and-gloom take, though. Young also sounded confident in the personalities running this team.

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“I think they have the grinding personalities: the grinding personality of Brock Purdy, the grinding personality of Kyle Shanahan, their leadership with Christian McCaffrey is a grinder, George [Kittle] is a grinder, Mike Evans is a grinder, Fred Warner’s a grinder.”

His one condition is health. If San Francisco stays healthy, he believes those grinders will not give an inch.

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The Vikings game offered a fair sample of that. Kittle caught two touchdowns, and Evans added a 4-yard score in his first game since Week 6 after missing time with an Achilles injury. McCaffrey put the game to bed with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Purdy’s night was the headline, and he handed the credit around. “It wasn’t a one-man show. It was a really good team effort,” he said.

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His head coach praised his composure. “Brock didn’t get rattled, which he really never does,” Shanahan said.

Kittle was just as impressed with his quarterback. “He was so good. He was quick, he was confident, he threw strikes,” the tight end said.

Young’s concern about the 49ers is not new, and it did not start with the Vikings. Days earlier, on KNBR, he said he wanted to see the pass rush hold up with four rushers, not five.

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“I’m not worried, I’m just saying,” Young said then. He cited the 40 points the 49ers allowed to Dallas, and he said he wants to see the four-man rush prove itself against quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Caleb Williams.

That test is coming as the Seahawks visit Santa Clara on November 29, and the Rams and Chiefs follow in December.

San Francisco has already beaten Seattle once this season, 32-29 on October 11. Whether this year’s 49ers peak in January, as the Seahawks did, is the question hanging over a team that is currently winning every way a team can.

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A 9-1 team is allowed to shrug off a warning like this. Young’s point is that January does not care how good September looked.