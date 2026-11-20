A feud between two hosting partners of over two decades, contract extension issues – this is not what ESPN hoped for when it signed on to host its first Super Bowl. But the highlight of the company’s broadcasting remains the conflict between Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman. Now, a fired FOX analyst has added fuel to it.

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“There’s only one Troy Aikman from the Cowboys!” two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy said on the Speakeasy podcast. “There’s a million Joe Bucks that talk about sports! Go to college, go to school, learn a little this, learn a little that, speak well, cool! Mac, get him a speaking class; it’ll be all right. There’s only one Troy Aikman, and y’all not gonna confuse that.”

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The already fragile relationship between Aikman and Buck reached another pivotal point when Aikman earlier appeared on 96.7 The Ticket radio station. Aikman pointed out that host George Dunham was “flying solo this morning,” after which Dunham asked him to join. This is when Aikman made a comment, saying, “Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth.”

Dunham then said that Buck and he have a lot in common and that “he’s everywhere,” to which Aikman replied, “Yeah … everywhere. Ubiquitous.” This is exactly what McCoy, who was fired by FOX following the cancellation of his talk show, ” The Facility,” meant when he said that “there’s only one Troy Aikman.”

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“Like, Buck has a role. You can get somebody to fill in that role. If (Emmanuel) Acho wants to go and do that role, he can do it. If you or him, y’all can go do it. It’s a role. Troy is the person. I’m about to watch Troy Aikman talk about the game. The dude next to him is like a guy,” McCoy concluded his statement.

So while Buck’s quality remains his versatility and is “ubiquitous” as per Aikman himself, Aikman holds more sway when it comes to the NFL, being a three-time Super Bowl champion himself during the Cowboys’ most successful eras.

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Make what you want of Aikman, but one thing’s for sure: beyond the professional boundaries, the two aren’t gelling very well. Fans have even noticed Aikman being dull during some segments of the Monday Night Football show.

The two controversies started back in September, when Buck quietly signed a six-year, $108 million deal. This made Aikman feel betrayed, as the two had earlier joined ESPN together in 2022 for $165 million for five years. Aikman also reflected on his position in the company after the season last month.

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“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said of the dynamic with Buck on Oct. 15. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

While the two aren’t linking well after hosting six Super Bowls together, being partnered in FOX prior to joining ESPN, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, who hired the two in order to bring back the “shine” of the MNF show, is happy with the two showing on-screen professionalism, but has addressed the situation.

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“Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” Pitaro said. “But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl.”

The ongoing feud doesn’t seem to be ending, and with the two partnering up until February, it feels like there are still many angles to this conflict that are entangled.