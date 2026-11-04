“There’s No Apology”: Cowboys Legend Takes Another Shot Dak Prescott’s Leadership After Embarrassing Loss to Cardinals

A week ago, Cowboys legend James Washington made it clear that he doesn’t see Dak Prescott as a leader. And that opinion remained the same even after their 33-30 loss to the Cardinals.

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“First of all, there’s no apology, but there will be an explanation of what I was saying,” James Washington said on Cowboys Country Football. “You only got the sound bite. As I explained, and I will continue to explain this: I know what a winner and what a leader is. And you’re never going to change my mind on that. A leader shows up when nobody else is watching. When things are tough, a leader straps up his boots, not taking onus.

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It’s a difference in saying, “Okay, it’s my fault.” But what a leader does is lead by example, make choices, make the tough decisions when you’re on the playing field, when you know what’s right. ……But let me tell you this: I’m sorry, folks. I’m not changing how I feel.”

The criticism of Prescott’s leadership has grown following the Cowboys’ collapse against the Cardinals. Dallas led Arizona by 14 points in the fourth quarter but failed to protect its advantage. The Cardinals scored enough points to win 33-30, leaving the Cowboys with a 3-5 record.

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Dallas managed just 261 total yards compared to Arizona’s 467. The Cowboys averaged only 3.6 yards per play, while the Cardinals gained 6.0. Dallas also recorded just 19 first downs against Arizona’s 24.

The biggest problem was the Cowboys’ inability to establish a running game. They managed just 93 rushing yards on 39 attempts, averaging a disappointing 2.4 yards per carry. In contrast, Arizona rushed for 202 yards on 27 attempts, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

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Prescott’s perceived inability to hold teammates accountable or call them out is raising more questions than ever.

“I don’t see the leadership on the football field. I don’t see [Prescott] grabbing a guy like George Pickens and saying, ‘Yo, where you at? Where you at? I need you right now.’ Where is that type of accountability from Dak Prescott?” Damien Harris said on NFL on CBS.

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Despite all the struggles, Prescott did not single out anyone after the game. Instead, he took responsibility and defended his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

“It’s all of us,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Don’t put the blame on one person. Simple as that. I think that’s weak. I think that’s cowardice.”

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However, the offense also made things difficult for Prescott. He recorded 195 passing yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals while taking four sacks.

The same inconsistency continued against Tampa Bay. Dallas managed just 50 rushing yards on 13 attempts, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, piled up 241 rushing yards on 39 attempts at 6.2 yards per carry. Dallas also gave the ball away three times, including two interceptions and one lost fumble. Tampa Bay committed no turnovers.

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Prescott himself threw two interceptions against the Buccaneers. He also admitted that he was struggling to provide the leadership the team needed after the loss.

“As a leader, as a guy that’s been on this team, it’s frustrating because you don’t feel it until afterwards,” Prescott said. “You feel like you’re saying enough, you’re being contagious enough, you’re being the leader that you need to be. And I know guys are fighting. I know guys are trying, but it sucks.”

Even with all these struggles, releasing Prescott would be difficult for the Cowboys because of his contract. If Dallas cuts him before June 1, it would still have to carry around $131 million in dead money on its salary cap. Even waiting until after June 1 would leave the team with approximately $76 million in dead cap charges. Trading him before June would also cost the Cowboys around $86 million.

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The problem is that Prescott’s contract includes additional years from 2029 to 2032 that automatically void. These years spread some of his remaining contract costs across future seasons.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys make any changes and whether Prescott can get his team back on track before their game against the Colts.