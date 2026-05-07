“There’s Some Pressure”: Kurt Warner Makes Honest Admission on Undrafted Son’s NFL Future After Broncos, Chiefs Tryout

Kurt Warner’s career has been one of the most remarkable journeys and success stories in NFL history. Now, 30 years since his NFL debut, Warner’s son E.J. is looking to take that same journey for himself. On that note, Warner had a revealing admission on what his son is currently going through.

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Warner, spoke to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, revealing some insight into what his son, E.J. Warner, is currently undergoing. This comes on the heels of E.J being invited to the Denver Broncos rookie minicamp for a tryout.

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“He’s in the same place I was in for a long time,” Warner stated. “Just hoping somebody gives him a shot.”

He particularly highlighted why his son’s fit with the Broncos could potentially be better than the recent Kansas City Chiefs tryout. E.J was ultimately was not offered a contract with the Chiefs.

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“I think this week with Denver, there’s a better shot with where their roster is,” Warner said. “And I think Sean Payton’s offense fits very well with how E.J. plays the game.”

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When asked whether there’s pressure on E.J. being his son, Warner admitted that there absolutely is.

“I’m sure there’s always pressure any time your dad played the position at a really high level,” Warner said. “There’s always pressure that everybody expects you to be like him. I think it would be impossible not to feel that to a degree, but I think he’s doing a great job of writing his own story.”

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Warner hit the nail on the head on the pressure E.J’s facing. This is not only because of the pedigree attached to his father’s name, but also because of the specific undrafted journey he’s also taking.

The Chiefs QB room is packed behind starter Patrick Mahomes. They recently signed Justin Fields to be the teams No 2 option. They also drafted Garrett Nussmeier in the 7th round in the draft. Nussmeier was once heralded as a potential 1st rounder. In addition they also have veteran, Chris Oladokunm. He’s been with them since 2022.

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Compared to the Chiefs, the Broncos quarterback room appears to offer a slightly better opening for E.J.. The Broncos currently have three veterans on the roster. Starter Bo Nix and backups Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger. All three are not eligible to participate in the rookie minicamp. So if Warner can impress Broncos coaches, he could have a legitimate shot at earning a place on the team’s 90 man roster.

E.J. Warner brings extensive starting experience from his four-year college career. He’s started for a whopping 41 starts across stops at Temple, Rice, and finally at Fresno State. Over that course, he threw for 10,844 yards and 71 touchdowns to 48 interceptions. His measurables although, are considered well below average. At his pro day, Warner measured in at slightly under 6 feet. He officially came in at 5-foot-11½. It does help that Sean Payton has a history of working with arguably the greatest sub 6 foot quarterback in NFL history: Drew Brees.

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Along with finding inspiration from someone like Drew Brees, E.J. can maybe find the greatest inspiration for the path he’s taking from someone in his own household.

Kurt Warner’s Rise Remains One of the Most Improbable in NFL History

Kurt Warner embodies the league’s ultimate rags to riches story. So much so, there was even a movie made about his life. From an undrafted quarterback to a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Warner’s journey remains one of the most improbable in all of sports.

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Warner went undrafted in 1994 after a four year college career at Northern Iowa, where he was only a starter during his final season. After failing to make the roster with the Green Bay Packers, Warner took the long road to the NFL. He spent time in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe. He eventually returned stateside and became the starter for the St. Louis Rams in 1999. And the rest as they say, is history.

Looking at Kurt Warner’s career, arguably the biggest thing E.J can learn from is patience and resiliency. It took a long time for Kurt to taste success. He spent several years out of the NFL spotlight post his signing with the Packers in 1994. This included working at a grocery store. You never know when your chance is going to come in the NFL. He just needs to be ready when it does come.

That resilience and work ethic eventually helped Kurt Warner win a Super Bowl, earn two league MVP awards, and ultimately a gold jacket. While it’s unfair to put the same burden on E.J, there are tangible lessons that he can take forward in his own journey.