“They Are Gone”: Brittany Mahomes Announces Sad News From Patrick Mahomes’ Backyard

Patrick Mahomes’ household has lost some very special backyard visitors. After watching a family of eagles make themselves at home near the property, Brittany Mahomes has revealed that the majestic birds have apparently moved on.

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“But sadly they are gone 😞,” she wrote in a recent Instagram Story featuring a few marks that the eagles had left on her grass. “Think they raised their babies and now their off, they come back for mating season maybe idk.”

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Imago Credit: Brittany Mahomes/@brittanylynne via Instagram

It’s odd that golden eagles, of all birds, made their home in Patrick Mahomes’ backyard. After all, the Philadelphia Eagles are the Kansas City Chiefs’ nemesis. The birds had kept Brittany busy during their stay.

She has been documenting their story for the last few days on her Instagram. Initially, she didn’t know that the pair were golden eagles; she had to Google them. She noticed that the birds seemed to have made a home in the Mahomes property.

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She later explained via an Instagram Story that it appeared to be a family of golden eagles carefully watching over their young ones. And the bald eagles were just friends hanging around. But she also had some concerns, even though she conveyed it as a joke.

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“I’m concerned. Are they trying to take over at this point?” she joked. “I’m a little scared.”

The Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have forged one of the NFL’s premier modern rivalries. And Patrick Mahomes leading Kansas City to a thrilling 38–35 comeback victory over Jalen Hurts and company in Super Bowl LVII headlines the rivalry. But at Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles beat the Chiefs (40-22). It’s a close battle, with the Chiefs leading the 7-6 record over the Eagles.

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On the other hand, the Chiefs suffered a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener. Mahomes didn’t really play in the game. But he did participate in the coin toss. The coaching staff seems to be focused on letting the star quarterback recover and rest ahead of the regular season. After all, he’s fresh off an ACL and LCL injury that ended his 2025 season early.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Mahomes family has had a close encounter with the birds of prey. Back on July 2, 2025, a bold bald eagle was perched right on their driveway, prompting Brittany to document the surreal visitor on her social media. She even wondered if she could teach the eagle how to attack on command through her Instagram Stories series.

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However, the avian family seems to have bid them farewell for good. While the backyard might feel a little empty without their guests, the Mahomes family will certainly keep an eye out in the sky. Who knows… The eagles might return next year.