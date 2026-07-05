“They Are Not Moving”: Steelers Leaving Pittsburgh Rumors Shut Down Amid Acrisure Stadium Lease Uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers might soon have to find a new home ground for future games. With the lease for Acrisure Stadium nearing its end, team owner Art Rooney II will be presented with options. Turns out, the team might end up staying at home.

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Ray Fittipaldo, who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, said in an interview on 93.7 The Fan with Austin Bechtold that he does not think the Steelers will leave Pittsburgh.

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“I’m old enough to remember when the Rooney threatened to move the Washington, PA, to build a stadium,” Fittipaldo said. “We all know that didn’t happen. The Cranberry notion is nice. It might actually even be leveraged for them at some point, but they are not moving outta the city. That’s the one thing I’ve learned about being a beat writer for this team for more than 15 years now. The Steelers are gonna remain in Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh.”

Since its inception, the Steelers have called Allegheny home. However, Acrisure is now more than 20 years old, having been built in 2005. It is still leased to the Steelers until 2030, but this is when some key decisions have to be made. Former Pittsburgh quarterback Charlie Batch told The Snap Count that “conversations are happening.”

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But team owner Art Rooney II doesn’t seem to be actively pursuing a move.

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“We are going through a stadium assessment at this point, and really looking at what it’s gonna take to be in this stadium for the next 10, 20 years, whatever it’s gonna be,” he told 93.7 The Fan in 2024. “It’s a process, and so we’ve hired some consultants to help us look at it. We like the stadium, it’s a great facility, and with the right kinds of improvements it can continue to be our home for a long time.”

For now, players will enjoy a major upgrade in the stadium. The problematic grass field has been replaced with Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, after the old one was graded an ‘F’ by the NFLPA in its latest report. The field had constantly come under fire for being among the worst, especially after the Week 6 game with the Cleveland Browns.

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Rodgers had called the field “borderline unplayable” after the game.

The new surface is expected to be developed in time for the preseason to begin, and is a variety resistant to Pittsburgh’s cold climate.