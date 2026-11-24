The Jaguars had several tough moments with controversial rulings against the Giants in their 23-18 loss. However, one decision involving Parker Washington raised serious questions, and now even a former Jaguars running back is calling it out.

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Fournette’s pushback comes across as a heated, rapid-fire outburst on his podcast rather than a long speech. His frustration builds quickly as he vents about the call and pulls in past grievances.

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“It hurt my heart because they cheated my Jaguars, PJ Washington, Jarvis Landry, what the hell? What the hell is a catch?” Leonard Fournette said on the 4th and South podcast. “I’m mad. They cheated us; Myles Jack wasn’t down in the championship, and PJ caught the ball. Why are y’all keep playing on my Jaguars?”

The incident happened with 12:26 left in the fourth quarter. Trevor Lawrence threw the ball to Parker Washington on third-and-9 from the Giants’ 12-yard line. Washington jumped to catch the pass in the back corner of the end zone while Giants cornerback Dru Phillips defended him.

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Although Washington appeared to get both feet on the ground while making the catch, the officials ruled it an incomplete pass. The decision stood even after head coach Liam Coen challenged it. Washington appeared to lose control of the ball briefly when it first reached his hands, but he later seemed to regain control before hitting the ground. That made the decision even more controversial, as many thought he had made the catch.

Fournette compared the situation with the 2018 AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack took the ball from running back Dion Lewis after forcing a fumble. Jack got up and started running toward the end zone, but the officials blew the whistle and stopped the play, believing he had been touched by a Patriots player.

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However, replays appeared to show that no one had touched him after he recovered the ball. The officials reviewed the play and confirmed the fumble and recovery, but because the whistle had already been blown, Jack was not allowed to continue running or score a touchdown.

CBS officiating analyst Gene Steratore also questioned the decision. He later spoke to league officials and said, “They felt like there was not enough clear and obvious evidence to change the ruling on the field.”

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After the game, Coen was asked if the officials had explained why they kept the call as it was. He said they told him the ball had moved from one hand to the other, saying, “I was told that the ball switched hands. That was what it came down to.”

The decision did hurt the team’s chances of winning. Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson also expressed his disappointment with the call.

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“A little devastated,” Johnson said after the game. “I feel like everybody thought it was a touchdown, but they made the decision that it was. And I think it’s because they called it incomplete first. We were devastated, though. We thought he got two feet down for sure.”

The NFL explained its side later. After the game, PFWA Pool Reporter Pat Leonard spoke with vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth about Washington’s catch.

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“The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass,” Butterworth said. “First, to overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds.”

However, that was not the only controversial call in the game against the Jaguars. Jameis Winston’s controversial touchdown came in the first quarter, with 2:07 left on the clock. The New York Giants quarterback scored on a fourth-and-goal tush push against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tried to cross the goal line by diving into a group of players while his teammates pushed him forward.

However, replays appeared to show Winston’s helmet touching the ground before the ball crossed the goal line. This raised questions about whether he had actually scored or had been stopped short. Still, the officials awarded the touchdown and did not stop the game for a replay review. As a result, the Giants kept the points.

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Even with league replay officials standing by the ruling, the disputed call on Washington left Fournette and Jacksonville’s locker room fuming over a moment that swung the game.