“Cut your eyelids off”: that’s a claim former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin used to make. He advocates the same mantra at times as a broadcaster now, particularly for teams who need to change their mindset. Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken seems to have zeroed in with Tomlin’s approach.

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“They’ve never blinked in the fall from working,” Monken said at a recent press conference. “They’ve never blinked when our coaches coach them hard. They don’t blink when we get down. They don’t blink when things don’t always go their way. And that says a lot about our roster and the character of our roster.”

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A pleased Mike Tomlin said on NBC afterward, “You tell ’em, coach!”

“’Hey, they cut their eyelids off, they’re a bunch of non-blinkers. I love this development, relationship, I got with Coach Monken, man.”

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For context, here’s the advice that Monken might be leaning on:

“Don’t blink,” Mike Tomlin said in 2022, when asked what would be his final message to Pittsburgh ahead of their playoff clash with Kansas City. “If you’re a blinker, cut your eyelids off. This is not gonna be for the faint of heart. We understand what type of game we’re in. It’s gonna take a ridiculous effort and 60 minutes of it. And we’re excited about it.”

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He recalled that same message in a previous appearance on NBC this year, after the Dallas Cowboys were shockingly upset by the Arizona Cardinals.

“I saw a bunch of blinkers,” Tomlin said, via Awful Announcing. “And what I mean by that, I say if you’re a blinker, cut your eyelids off.

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“What I mean is, you gotta relish the thick moments. You gotta want to make the play. As an individual and as a unit within a team. And watching the end of that game, I didn’t see individuals or particular units that wanted to grab the bull by the horns and win the game.”

The rather graphic motto had been in place during his tenure as the Steelers HC, because he has invoked it on multiple occasions. Consider it to be among his many memorable Tomlinisms.

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“I just love the fight in this group,” Tomlin said after the Steelers beat the Rams 24-17 in 2023. “They don’t blink. They cut their eyelids off. They go at it. Like I told them, it’s not a compliment. It’s required. I’m just acknowledging it. We’d better be prepared to fight every time we step into a stadium, because that’s what the National Football League is about.”

Now, Monken has echoed the same message, and it makes sense considering how the Browns performed against the Texans. Cleveland made history by winning its first six games by four points or fewer, according to ESPN Insights.

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Monken also spoke about the team’s string of close wins after the victory over Houston.

“What would that have been on FanDuel, right?” Monken said after the game. “And I don’t gamble. I don’t gamble. But there’s no way. There’s no way. But I’m done trying to plan out anything in all my years in the NFL. I’m done trying to plan out how games are going to go.”

The Browns backed up that fighting spirit with a strong performance on the field. They finished with 379 total yards compared to Houston’s 290 and averaged 5.7 yards per play, while the Texans managed only 4.6.

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Deshaun Watson also made his return after spending time in concussion protocol. He went 25 of 40 for 312 yards and one interception and scored one rushing touchdown.

The win also keeps Cleveland in the race for the AFC North title. The team will now get a week off before returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

Now, let’s wait and see if the Browns can carry the same momentum into their matchup against the Raiders.