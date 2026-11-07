“They Don’t Even Know How to Fight”: Mike Francesa Rips Troy Aikman & Joe Buck for Handling Their Feud Like “Amateurs”

Mike Francesa has addressed the reported rift between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman twice, but he still hasn’t suggested it deserves the attention it’s gotten. His first answer was a shrug. His second was a joke at the expense of both men.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Buck and Aikman get enough airtime and enough commentary around the country about their fight,” Francesa said on The Mike Francesa Podcast, per FOS. “Hey, they don’t even know how to fight. They’re rank amateurs.” He then measured the pair against his own history of conflict: “Go back to me and Doug. We knew how to fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The shrug came first

On October 15, Francesa posted a short video responding to the story, and his tone was closer to boredom than contempt. “If they wrestled on the 50 before they flipped the coin, if they wrestled on the 50, I could care less,” he said. “I couldn’t care if Aikman decked him on the way into the booth.”

He was just as unmoved about the consequences. “It means nothing to me. So I have no real feeling about it,” he said, adding, “I don’t think it affects the broadcast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The one warm note in the clip was reserved for Aikman. “I work with Troy Aikman, I know him,” Francesa said. “Like him a lot. Love working with him. Have a lot of respect for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Three weeks later, the same indifference had hardened into material. Speaking on the November 6 edition of Francesa Football Friday for Week 9, alongside WFAN’s Sal Licata, Francesa turned the story into a bit about two men who had never learned to argue properly.

“I mean, these guys are amateurs,” he said. “I mean, when Aikman takes him out on the 50 and beats the hell out of him, then we got something, you know? Then, we have something.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing of the kind has been reported, and Francesa wasn’t suggesting otherwise. His point was that backstage friction has little bearing on what viewers receive, and that the product is three hours of commentary rather than the quarrels that precede it.

What he was dismissing

The rift that prompted both responses was money and status, not a broadcast booth scuffle. Buck agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension and is under contract with ESPN through the 2031 season, while Aikman’s future with the network remains uncertain beyond 2026. ESPN will broadcast its first Super Bowl in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, the trouble predated the deal going public. Byers reported Aikman became increasingly “cold, difficult, short” in the weeks after learning of it, and that the announcement added to the existing friction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports also indicate Aikman was unhappy that Buck kept the new deal quiet for months. Crew members described him as someone who would “frequently yell at everyone in the truck when he wasn’t getting what he wanted.”

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported an expletive-filled argument between the two at SoFi Stadium before the Bills-Rams game on October 12. In that account, Buck asked Aikman, “You are not going to (expletive) talk to me?” and later said, “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

Aikman has acknowledged the uncertainty without describing the argument. “There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” he said on The Ticket in Dallas. “I don’t know if now is the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was more direct about his own future. “I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to the Super Bowl and “where my next landing spot may be.”

Terry Bradshaw, speaking on The Brian Kilmeade Show, rejected the idea that Buck’s windfall caused the trouble. “I had talked to Buck via text and told him I don’t assume everything I’m reading is correct,” he said. “I know Troy Aikman well. They’re both real good friends of mine.”

Bradshaw was blunt about the money theory. “I don’t want to believe that it’s the money that Buck got that got Troy upset because Troy’s making big money,” he said, adding, “My understanding right now is that things are OK.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Simmons has taken the opposite view from Francesa, telling his listeners that he wants the pair to stay together and keep broadcasting “in mutual hatred.”

Francesa’s two responses add up to a single position. The fight doesn’t matter, and the two men are not fighting well. Ridicule was simply the more quotable way to say it.