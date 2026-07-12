“They Don’t Want To See Argentina Lose”: NY Giants Star Slams FIFA for Controversial Decision Against Switzerland

Football fans who have recently become soccer fans are getting quite the drama from the World Cup. After Folarin Balogun’s red-card controversy, we now have another one involving Switzerland’s Breel Embolo.

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“Lol Argentina, I get guy shouldn’t have faked the foul but sending him off. They don’t want to see Argentina lose and it’s getting so obvious now,” Jermaine Eluemunor posted on X.

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In the second half of the Argentina-Switzerland quarterfinal match, things got quite chaotic. In the 72nd minute, it seemed that Leandro Paredes attempted to trip Swiss forward Breel Embolo. Referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro then showed Paredes a yellow card.

The twist came when VAR intervened.

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Soon after, Pinheiro was urged to review the footage on the monitor. Turns out, the cameras told a different story: Embolo had gone down on his own, and the review flipped the entire call on its head. There was contact, but it had occurred by the time Embolo was already headed toward the ground.

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This paved the way for the use of the new mistaken identity rule that FIFA rolled out for the World Cup. Now, if a player has been mistakenly fouled, the decision can be flipped to the other team if they are found guilty. That’s how Paredes got rid of the yellow, which went to Embolo instead.

However, the decision was a disaster for the forward. He’d already picked up a yellow earlier in the match, so this second one meant an automatic red. And just like that, Switzerland was down to ten men. Embolo broke down on the field, since this could also potentially mean the end of his tournament.

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Not everyone was buying the outcome, though. Mark Clattenburg didn’t hold back his skepticism, pointing out how tough that call really was.

“The problem with this is, the Swiss player is already on a yellow card from the first half, and that would, for me, be very harsh to give a second yellow card for a simulation.”