“They Got Smashed”: Mike Tomlin Unleashes On-Air Rant Against Steelers After Embarrassing Loss to Bengals

The NBC crew came down to Paycor Stadium for the Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati game. Steelers players, including Aaron Rodgers, and current head coach Mike McCarthy, came to the set to give former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin a hug. Yet, all that love was set aside following Pittsburgh’s 38-18 loss to Cincinnati.

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“Those breakdowns in so many areas, I just think the first thing you gotta acknowledge is they got smashed,” Tomlin said on the broadcast. “They got smashed on defense, they got smashed on offense. They didn’t get enough done in any of the phases for the storyline to take hold. And so there’s something to be learned from it, but only if and when you acknowledge what happened. And I think that’s the first thing. They got smashed tonight.”

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“Yeah, we didn’t get enough four-man rush, but they didn’t get enough one-dimensional passing circumstances,” Tomlin also said (Note the “we”). “The Steelers didn’t possess the ball enough. They didn’t convert enough third downs, particularly early on. And so, you know, when you get a solid lead, then you’re not beholden to situations. And so those circumstances that we talked about never really developed.”

Aaron Rodgers recorded a career low in this game, going 0-for-8 in the beginning of the game. That is the worst start in his career. The Steelers offense showed no spark until the fourth quarter, when they managed to put together 15 points. They had only scored a field goal in the first half.

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When Rodgers was 0-for-7, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had already thrown for 245(!) yards. That’s how slow the Pittsburgh offense was. Rodgers was also lucky after the officials reversed an interception. He can be seen cursing in the game footage.

Defensively, the Steelers looked nothing like the promising selves they had proven themselves to be. In the last four games, the Steelers allowed only 14.5 points game on an average, per The Athletic. The Bengals, however, racked 484 total offensive yards against the Steelers.

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Asante Samuel Jr. was involved in two big plays by the Bengals. One was a 53-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, and the other was a 43-yarder to the same WR. Chase alone racked up 231 receiving yards, which shows how bad the passing defense had been.

The limited Pittsburgh offense also had wide receivers underperform. DK Metcalf caught only two passes for 54 yards, while Jaylen Warren caught five for 26.

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“Disappointed in the performance, clearly,” McCarthy said after the game. “We were, you know, beaten decisively.”

“… I think clearly this is a time for us as a team, it’s the first time we’ve been through one of these as a football team, as a coaching staff, staff and players. So, it’s gonna be an experience to go through it, correct it.”

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Aaron Rodgers was also very dejected by the loss, saying that the offense “shot ourselves in the foot.” For a quarterback who is playing his last season in the league, this is far from the game he’d like to have.

Weeks earlier, when the two faced off each other in the season, Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 30-27. Rodgers posted 292 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup, while the Bengals were held to 352 yards on offense.

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The Bengals and Steelers both entered the game with a 6-2 win-loss record. But this win has taken Cincinnati to the top of the AFC North standings, solidifying their place at the top.