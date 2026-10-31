“They Like the Money”: Scott Hanson Points Fingers at Execs for Adding Commercials to NFL Redzone and Addresses Fans’ Criticism

For 15 seasons, Scott Hanson’s opening tagline was an unbroken vow to football fans: “Seven hours of commercial-free football.” That era officially died in late 2024 when split-screen test ads debuted, a shift made permanent in 2025 after RedZone hit an estimated 20.3 million households. Captivated by massive viewership, NFL executives seized a lucrative new revenue stream. But as commercials replaced the legendary catchphrase, fan outrage erupted. Positioned as the public face of the broadcast, Hanson found himself caught in the crossfire, prompting him to set the record straight on who really pulled the trigger.

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“The decision to put commercials on Red Zone was not my decision,” Scott Hanson said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “It turns out, breaking news, the NFL is a for-profit business. They like the money. And so, with a massive audience that we have, they saw another potential revenue stream. The business folks made the business decision.

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“I host the show. But like a quarterback on a football team, I get credit when the team is celebrating in the end zone. I get the blame when something else, you know, happens the other way. If a running back fumbles, oh, it’s the quarterback’s fault, you know, whatever. So, I can handle it.”

The decision to introduce ads onto RedZone rests entirely with the NFL, a multibillion-dollar machine whose financial engine relies heavily on licensing content to networks and on those networks selling airtime to advertisers desperate to reach tens of millions of weekly viewers. While media insiders long expected RedZone to eventually integrate commercial content, the sudden shift felt jarring for fans accustomed to host Scott Hanson’s legendary opening promise.

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What began as a subtle trial quickly evolved into a permanent feature. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Hanson formally confirmed that commercials were officially locked in, marking the moment his iconic tagline was replaced by a pragmatic new opener: “Seven hours of RedZone football starts now.”

Hanson has been remarkably transparent about the resulting fallout, acknowledging the anger directed his way while clarifying where the authority actually lies.

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“As a consumer, I understand people’s angst, frustration, confusion, anger,” Hanson admitted in an interview published by TMZ. “I host the show. I don’t have anything to do with the business side of things. The business folks handle the business, and I host the show.”

On paper, the network designed the ad integration to preserve the core viewing experience. Commercials are strategically timed for lulls when all simultaneous games cut to breaks or head to halftime. More importantly, the broadcast utilizes a “double-box” format, keeping live gridiron action visible alongside the commercial so viewers never miss a touchdown or critical play. Initially, the league targeted just one total minute of ads, four 15-second spots, per Sunday, with the potential to scale to two minutes (eight 15-second spots). At most, commercials were meant to occupy a razor-thin 0.25% to 0.5% of the total seven-hour broadcast window.

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Yet, fan outrage wasn’t triggered by the concept alone; it was sparked by how quickly that footprint expanded. During a Week 13 broadcast last year, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter logged 16 individual advertisements ranging from 15 to 20 seconds long. Beyond double-box commercials, RedZone increasingly relied on 20-second graphic banner overlays and a wave of sponsored segments. By the end of that single Sunday, the combined weight of double-box spots, banner ads, and sponsored integrations totaled five minutes and 10 seconds of commercial inventory.

To subscribers paying premium fees for an uninterrupted experience, it felt like corporate greed overreaching. Disappointed fans flooded social media with severe backlash, with reactions ranging from “This is unacceptable. The golden era of football is over,” to viewers threatening outright boycott: “Immediately logged into my account and made sure to cancel. Incomprehensible decision.”

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Facing mounting criticism, Hanson stepped forward with a reassuring pledge.

“I could tell you from where we ended last year, there will not be more,” Hanson told Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado. “In fact, the actual ads that you see, there will be fewer of what we call the 15-second commercials with the audio going and the product and whatnot.”

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True to his word, when the regular season kicked off, Carpenter counted just four 15-second split-screen commercials across the entire seven-hour broadcast, averaging out to a mere nine seconds of ad time per hour. To put that in perspective, Kantar’s Super Bowl analysis noted that a standard NFL broadcast crams roughly 43 minutes of commercials into a 185-minute window, averaging around 14 minutes of ads every single hour. By comparison, RedZone’s actual commercial footprint remains microscopic.

Still, Hanson harbors no illusions about fan skepticism. He knows viewers will be stopwatch-in-hand, meticulously tracking every commercial box that pops up on their screens. While he freely admits that corporate executives retain the ultimate power to add ad inventory down the stretch, Hanson remains steadfast in his personal mission: ensuring that no matter what the business side does, the coverage will never compromise the non-stop, heart-pounding thrill of Sunday afternoon football.