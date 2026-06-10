“They Stupid. They Dumb”: Brandon Aiyuk Takes Another Shot at 49ers Days After Calling Them Out Publicly

San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon Aiyuk wants out of the team, stat. The tension between the team and the WR has reached a dangerous high as of late, with Aiyuk firing quite the shots at the Niners. In a recent video seemingly aimed at the franchise, the wideout did not mince his words.

“You wanna know why they really mad though? They mad because they stupid. They dumb,” Aiyuk said in a video on Instagram. “They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months. And they’re voiding my guarantees for 2027, and I’m about to be on a new team in 2027. They mad at theyselves for real. They just acting like they mad at me, but they stupid a** mad at theyself.”

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Aiyuk is yet to be released by the team, and seems to have grown impatient because of the delay. The WR had previously dropped another video on June 7, and ranted about a certain entity behaving like kids who don’t get picked on basketball teams, forcing them to go back home. He never named the 49ers, but it can naturally be assumed they are on the receiving end of these comments. Aiyuk also deemed the team to be “scared.”

The relationship between San Francisco and Brandon Aiyuk soured long ago. Issues began in the 2024 offseason, when both were negotiating an extension after the WR’s standout 2023 season. These talks ended right before the 2024 season began, with Aiyuk getting a four-year, $120 million contract in 2024. Per OverTheCap, Aiyuk has already received $48.15 million from this deal.

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But the WR injured himself seven weeks into the season, throwing everything the franchise worked for in vain.

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Aiyuk reportedly missed his mandatory rehab sessions with the team and completely ghosted them. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, this behavior pushed San Francisco to void the $27 million in guaranteed money the WR was set to receive this year. 49ers General Manager John Lynch, in his end-of-season press conference in January, did not shy away from addressing the reality.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s played his last snap with the 49ers.”

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It is not known whether Aiyuk has recovered from his injuries, and rumors of the 49ers trading him away are already doing the rounds. But his behavior has been flagged as a cause for concern for those interested in him. Fowler, after speaking to a pair of anonymous executives, said that Aiyuk was practically “untradeable.” The WR also has an arrest warrant issued against him by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office for speeding near Levi’s Stadium.

There is a chance that the 49ers consider a trade for him with the Washington Commanders. The team needs help at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurie, who is the only reliable target for quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have also been floated as a possible landing spot for Aiyuk because of his connection with Daniels, being teammates with him at Arizona State. GM Adam Peters also knows the WR, having been the Assistant GM for the 49ers before joining Washington.

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Aiyuk also added fuel to these fires, posting a photo of himself wearing a Commanders cap on his Instagram stories earlier this week.

For now, it’s a wait-and-watch approach with this situation. The 49ers have to tread these already volatile waters carefully now, because Brandon Aiyuk is clearly agitated. Whether the Commanders gamble on this troubled WR to bolster their offense should also be an interesting storyline to watch.