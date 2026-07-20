“They Wanna Say I’m Brain-Dead”: Cam Skattebo Claps Back at Critics After Failed Backflip

Be it his bruising running style at Arizona State or the failed backflip that everyone is talking about, Cam Skattebo has never shied away from the attention. However, his unpredictable antics have earned him the reputation of being too much of a firebrand. The New York Giants running back has now opened up about the criticism around his explosive nature.

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“I totally enjoy that part. I think I less enjoy the brain-dead kind of guy,” Skattebo said at the Fanatics Fest in NYC. “But it is what it is. I mean, the New York people love it. So, I’m just gonna keep being me and if they wanna say I’m brain-dead and I don’t have no brain, then, who cares! F— it!”

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Last season in Week 8, Skattebo had fractured his tibia, torn his deltoid ligament, and dislocated his ankle to end his season. Yet, he went on to perform a backflip for the crowd, which he did not land successfully. He tumbled over and got back up, still pretty fired up about the attempt.

However, fans were far from happy. Many rebuked him for risking his health at this point, and training camp is still some days away. They did not want another injury-marred season for Skattebo, who had rushed for 410 yards and scored five touchdowns in those eight games. Head coach John Harbaugh has also been urged to take action.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New York Giants Aug 16, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 walks on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20250816_jhp_ai8_0085

“Imagine [Harbaugh’s] face seeing this imbecile do this,” NFL analyst Lindsey Ok tweeted.

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However, Cam Skattebo also brushed off the idea that the stunt was reckless, saying he was “perfectly fine.” After all, he has been doing backflips since he was four years old.

“I will not hurt myself before the season,” he assured fans on Sunday.

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It’s worth noting that he successfully landed a backflip on May 30, 2026, after hitting a home run at Brian Burns’ celebrity softball game. But at the Fanatics Fest, the floor was bouncy, and he didn’t anticipate the give.

The reaction to Skattebo’s stunt has precedent. In 2012, Joe Flacco was reprimanded by the Baltimore Ravens (Harbaugh’s previous team) for skateboarding ahead of the AFC Championship. According to him, a neighbor saw the quarterback testing the board out on his driveway, which concerned them. Flacco and the Ravens won the Super Bowl that season.

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That is why Skattebo is getting all this flak.

Skattebo seemed optimistic about Week 1 during the offseason, while Harbaugh and Co. haven’t flagged any concerns with his rehab and recovery so far. The running back had participated on a limited basis in camp so far, but is expected to do more work when training camp opens.