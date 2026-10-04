“They Was Beefing”: Broncos Icon Reveals Heated Peyton Manning-Gary Kubiak Relationship Before Super Bowl Win in Denver

Peyton Manning and Gary Kubiak shared a Super Bowl 50 title in Denver, but the relationship behind it was not as smooth as the result suggests. A Broncos legend now says the two were “beefing” during the 2015 season, a year in which Kubiak started Brock Osweiler over an injured, struggling Manning before turning back to him for the playoff run.

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“Peyton Manning and Gary Kubiak, they was beefing,” Talib said on the Gridiron podcast. “I’m sure you probably heard about it. It kind of leaked to the media a little bit. I saw it firsthand. Now, it wasn’t in the game. … We seen it in practice, like live in our face. And it went on for a couple of days. And they was beefing over, Peyton ain’t want to be on the center doing this outside zone.

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“Kind of led into training camp a little bit, but it didn’t pull our building apart. We had good leaders. We had good vets on the team. And it just so happened, we went and won a Super Bowl that year.”

Before general manager John Elway hired Kubiak to be the Broncos’ head coach, he had revealed Manning would be consulted regarding the decision, too.

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Things were different from the get-go. Per Bleacher Report, Kubiak said that he would be resting starters like Manning in the OTAs. But Manning was never the kind to like being away from the field, even when he was physically limited. Manning missed practice with a sore ankle in the previous year, but he wore his helmet so he could listen to play calls, watched game film on his iPad, and soaked his sore ankle at the same time.

Kubiak’s system used to frequent quarterback bootlegs and power running plays, launched from formations with the quarterback directly behind the center. However, Manning used to prefer the shotgun formation.

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Unfortunately, the 2015 season did not go as planned for Manning. He and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak went through some tense times.

Manning had perhaps the worst game of his career against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had thrown a couple of interceptions in the first half. He was benched in favor of Osweiler. Kubiak later admitted he shouldn’t have played Manning in that game.

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The quarterback then had to be sidelined with injury, but Manning was not happy, per Kubiak. They also had many meetings during the stretch, and Manning insisted on working out privately. However, he would not be called on until the regular season finale against the San Diego Chargers.

Manning started the next three postseason games, played with real edge, and the Broncos won all three, including Super Bowl 50.

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“There’s no question this was a unique season, and it had plenty of ups and downs,” Manning said. “But those conversations, as open and honest conversations with Coach Kubiak, were important and helpful and they were two-way, and that was important.”

Aqib Talib compared the Broncos’ situation to the one between Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

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In Pittsburgh, McCarthy said he regretted the language he used toward Rodgers, which the broadcast picked up during Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Browns. A mic caught Rodgers yelling, “What the f—? Call it!” and cameras showed McCarthy muttering a profanity.

“Communication sometimes is not the best choice of words, but everybody’s competing on the field,” McCarthy said. “I think what’s said on the field, the way I grew up in this game, usually stays on the field. That’s not the case today. I understand that. But any negative communication on my part, I wish I wouldn’t use those words.”

Rodgers finished 22 of 40 for 299 yards with two interceptions and five sacks.

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Whether Rodgers and McCarthy can turn friction into anything like what Manning and Kubiak pulled off in Denver is still an open question.