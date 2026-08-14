“They Wouldn’t Use It Again”: Joe Burrow Reveals LSU’s Stance on His Jersey Number Amid Jayden Daniels Controversy

Things have become complicated for LSU’s former quarterbacks after Lane Kiffin gave Jayden Daniels’ No. 5 jersey to sophomore D.J. Pickett for 2026. Daniels objected to the decision and took action against LSU. However, now, attention has shifted to Joe Burrow’s No. 9 jersey, which has remained unused since 2019. The big question is how long LSU will keep it that way.

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“They told me that they wouldn’t use it again, but you never know what happens,” LSU former quarterback Joe Burrow said to the media after the Lions vs Bengals preseason game.

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LSU has only permanently retired Billy Cannon’s No. 20. Other legendary players’ numbers can be given to new players in the future. So, if LSU eventually gives Joe Burrow’s No. 9 to another player, it would not be a major surprise because the number is not officially retired.

The entire drama started when LSU head coach Lane Kiffin gave Daniels’ No.5 jersey to D.J. Pickett, as he was promised that when he committed to LSU in December 2024 under former coach Brian Kelly. Pickett wore No. 3 as a freshman in 2025, but he will wear No. 5 this season, a number that the school has not yet retired. He will be the first LSU player to wear the number since Jayden Daniels left for the NFL after the 2023 season. Daniels was unhappy with LSU’s decision to give his old number to Pickett.

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ESPN reported that Daniels told LSU it could no longer use his NIL. His attorney also sent the school a cease-and-desist letter on August 5.

The letter says LSU’s permission to use Daniels’ NIL had already expired. It also argues that LSU could only continue using his NIL for up to 180 days after the agreement ended, and that this period had already passed. The letter further asks LSU to stop using Daniels’ past achievements, including his Heisman Trophy win, in its promotional material. Interetsingly, Kelly handled Pickett’s request differently.

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“I just wasn’t prepared to do it until we got a full commitment from another Heisman Trophy winner,” Kelly told ESPN. “We didn’t want to issue No. 9 (worn by Joe Burrow), so you can’t treat one differently from the other.”

This shows that LSU knew Daniels was not comfortable with another player taking his number and respected his preference. But with Kiffin coming in, things have changed.

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“I commented a week ago on that so that’s the comment I had and I’m moving forward,” Kiffin said on Thursday.

For now, Joe Burrow’s No. 9 is also being kept off the LSU roster, but the school has not officially retired it. Burrow had a historic 2019 season, winning the Heisman Trophy, completing 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, and leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 season and the national championship. After he left for the NFL, LSU chose not to give No. 9 to another player.

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Let’s wait and see how long Joe Burrow’s jersey number is officially protected because, for now, it’s a massive uncertainty.