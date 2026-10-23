“They’re All Bad”: Twice-Divorced Charissa Thompson Gets Real About Her Ex-Husbands on Live TV

Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football took an interesting turn for fans on October 22, not because of the developments on the gridiron but due to a comment made by host Charissa Thompson. During the New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears broadcast, Thompson made a quip about her failed marriages that went viral.

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According to an X post by MLFootball, uploaded on October 22, Thompson joked about how she thought she would be asked to rate her ex-husbands.

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“I thought you were gonna make me rank my good, better, best ex-husbands, and they’re all bad,” she replied.

Thompson’s tumultuous personal life is no secret in the NFL community. The TNF host, who is now 44, has been married and divorced twice and has been quite vocal about her disillusionment with the institution of marriage. She married her first husband at the age of 25, although she kept the details of that relationship and their eventual split private. However, she seemed to have an amicable relationship with her former spouse, even sharing a picture of them in a Facebook post in 2016.

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“When your ex-husband helps you through sadness and makes you smile,” Thompson captioned the post. “He’s a hot mess and I appreciate him so much. Ladies, by the way he’s single! I’ll hook you up.”

Thompson’s second marriage was a much more publicized affair. She married sports agent Kyle Thousand in December 2020 in Arizona. However, they divorced in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Since then, Thompson has declared on record that she did not intend to participate in a legal marriage again, even if she finds a partner, and she seems to have stuck to her word on the topic. Thompson had stressed on this on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, that she had “married the wrong people, plural.”

Thompson started dating marketing executive and co-founder of Summit House, Steven Cundari, in July 2022. But she has expressed no intention of cementing the relationship with a formal ceremony.

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While discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding, she disclosed her own plans on her podcast, Calm Down.

“After going to the ‘royal wedding’ this summer and being around some other friends that have incredible relationships, Steve and I are open to the idea of doing something,” Thompson revealed. “Not a wedding. We still don’t want to get married in the legal sense and all that, but we have thought about having a big party and something that we would like to do to celebrate with our friends.”

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Thompson has also been quite vocal about her decision to not have children. While appearing on an episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the NFL host explained that her rocky marriages over the past two decades had led to her decision.

“My choice to not have children grew from my struggle in marriages. I have been divorced twice and I had some situations that created a lot of mistrust and a lot of heartache,” Thompson explained. “I don’t want to attach myself to something that I can’t detach from. I can walk away from those marriages, but I can’t walk away from children.”

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Clearly, her past marriages are not an easy topic for her to broach. And that might be precisely why Thompson’s comedic approach and trivial reference to the topic caught viewers off-guard before tickling their funny bone.