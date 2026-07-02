“They’re Making Billions”: NFL Legend Turned FOX Analyst Takes Aim at ESPN’s Adam Schefter & Robert Kraft’s Business Ties

Neutrality and objectivity are the cornerstones of the reporting industry, but this has been questioned by the inclusion of betting applications in the business. Recently, a certain three-time NFL champion has challenged the credibility of insiders with affiliations to betting agencies, singling out ESPN insider Adam Schefter and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

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“The league is knee-deep in bed with gambling sites. They’re making billions of dollars… I can’t make it all make sense,” wrote Denver Broncos legend turned FOX Sports analyst Mark Schlereth on X.

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NFL insider Schefter invested in Boom Entertainment back in 2021. It is a company that produces sports gambling apps for major sports news outlets such as NBC Sports, Barstool, YES Network and many more. Kraft has also been Schefter’s co-investor in the company, raising important questions about the reporter remaining unbiased when it came to the game.

Adam Schefter is one of the best-recognized faces in sports broadcasting, with 11.7 million followers on X relying on him for honest and unbiased takes on the NFL. The extent to which he will remain ethical in his reporting has been brought into question.

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A 2021 Bloomberg report by Timothy L. O’Brien suggested that Schefter’s stake in the company may cause him to present an opinion far from the truth. The journalistic integrity of his NFL reporting was questioned.

It doesn’t stop there, though. The involvement of Patriots’ Kraft adds another layer to the issue. In 2021, when both stakeholders were announced, there were questions regarding how Schefter would handle reporting on the Patriots. The general assumption remained that since he shares interests with Kraft, the information Schefter chooses to share might be skewed to favor New England, further hampering journalistic objectivity.

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“Others in the media already are asking whether and to what extent this business relationship will impact Schefter’s coverage of the Patriots,” Bloomberg added.

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Betting has become an essential part of sports broadcasts over the years, with former Disney CEO Bob Chapek elaborating on ESPN’s drive to integrate betting back in 2021. He noted that both stakeholders and customers of the website are pushing for it.

“Let’s just say that our fans are really interested in sports betting. Let’s say that our partners — with the leagues — are interested in sports betting. So we’re interested in sports betting.”

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While sports betting has found its way into the mainstream, Schlereth questions how vested interests in games and players can tilt the scales of impartial reporting. Adam Schefter will need to put aside personal gains to provide a clear, unbiased view of the league in reporting.