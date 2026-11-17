Most people believed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ return after the nasty ACL and LCL tear was worthy of making him the Comeback Player of the Year. However, Rob Parker believes that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is a better nominee for the award.

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Parker slammed the talk show hosts who discredited Watson’s return and asked them to resign from their posts.

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“I know people are like, ‘Patrick Mahomes should be the Comeback Player of the Year.’ My b—! Patrick Mahomes is not the Comeback Player of the Year,” Parker asserted on The Odd Couple. “Can we stop? Last year, they had actually been knocked out of the playoffs the game he got hurt. They were already on their way down. You remember they had a couple of good games. You were like, ‘They’re back.’ They got everything together. And then everything fell apart, and they lost to some good teams.

“Deshaun Watson was left for dead. Kelvin Washington, Rob Guerrera, Bill Cowher, Rex Ryan… I don’t even have enough time on New Radio Show to name all the people, all those clowns who were at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. Every single one of those talk show hosts. Awful. They should all resign. Not layoff. They should resign because they’re so terrible and they couldn’t read the room.”

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Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon on October 20, 2024. During rehabilitation, he suffered another rupture of the same tendon back in January 2025, forcing him out of the entire 2025 season. But the quarterback has returned and is making waves on the field. He started nine games this season, even though he missed the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints because of a concussion.

Over these nine games, he completed 188 passes for 2,118 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He further added 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 59 attempts. That, according to Parker, made him the perfect nominee for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

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“They really thought this guy, who was an All-Pro player, was gonna give up, roll over into a ball, and he couldn’t play anymore,” Parker continued. “That’s where people lose sight of who they’re talking about. Rex Ryan, ‘I would have cut him. He wouldn’t be on my football team.’ Now you know why Rex Ryan is on television and won’t ever coach an NFL team again.

“They mocked me on Awful Announcing in September 22, when I said it’s a tremendous comeback story and will wind up being one of the greatest NFL comeback stories ever. Coming off of a major injury. Doubt everywhere. Fans booing him. ‘Oh my God, listen to what he said to the fans. He should never play in Cleveland. They can never put him on the field ever again.’”

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Back in August 2026, following a 31-7 preseason loss to the Bills, Watson faced quite some scrutiny on the field. Even Cleveland fans booed him. In the postgame press conference, he claimed that it was disrespectful. But soon, he made up for his comments with his performance in the regular season. Now, the fans cheer for him instead.

But Parker isn’t alone in his quest to push for Watson. Even Stephen A. Smith endorsed the Browns quarterback for the Comeback Player of the Year after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans.

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“What a comeback by @deshaunwatson (The NFL Comeback Player of the year, as far I’m concerned) and the @Browns,” Smith wrote on X. “What a 2nd Half Show. But what the hell is wrong with the @HoustonTexans this year? Where the hell is this vaunted defense we were [supposed] to see, who just gave up 20 unanswered points? What an absolute disappointment they are this season.”

From enduring back-to-back Achilles ruptures and preseason boos to leading Cleveland to a 6-4 start, Deshaun Watson has turned his career narrative completely upside down. But only time can tell if the Comeback Player of the Year honor goes to Mahomes or Watson.