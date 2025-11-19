Things are Changing in Panthers Locker Room After Bryce Young Breaks Cam Newton’s Record

When the game is on the line, Bryce Young becomes a whole different beast. He proved this while taking down the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 during a high-intensity overtime bout. They won 30-27, but that was not the only takeaway. Young’s showdown was a testament to the changing culture inside the Panthers’ locker room that even his teammates have started to acknowledge. Running back Chuba Hubbard claims it has been the moment he was always praying for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In all honesty I’ve prayed for this moment this year so many times, to be here and see what we’re building. It’s special. A lot of these guys that’ve been here with me, and even before me, know all the work we’ve put in throughout the years, the highs and the lows. So to be able to see that, it feels good. All the work is coming to fruition,” Hubbard said in a locker room interaction with the Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick on Tuesday, Nov 18.

What’s more significant is how Young utilized his resources and their synergy, which was not the case before. Instead of just targeting a prime receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, nine different players contributed to the Panthers’ offensive run on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

While McMillan’s eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns stood out the most, Xavier Legette’s 83 yards with a touchdown, Jalen Cooker’s 55 yards and a crucial two-point conversion made all the difference. It was also a historic day in quarterback Young’s career. He led the game-winning drive for the 10th time ever since taking the reins in 2023 after he got drafted. It is the most by any passer in this span, including Super Bowl champs and MVPs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Geno Smith.

That was not all; he also broke Cam Newton’s long-standing record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Young braces for selflessness after making Panthers history

After 14 years, Newton’s mammoth record of 432 passing yards in a single game (vs. Green Bay Packers, 2011) was finally breached. On Sunday night, Bryce Young threw for 448 yards and completed 31 of 45 passes with three incredible touchdowns. That put him No. 1 in the all-time list of Panthers legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite such a big achievement, Young vowed to stay grounded and embraced selflessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You didn’t want me to say it first, but I’m still going to repeat it, individual awards, that’s not what I’m after. It doesn’t mean anything. I’m grateful that we won; we had the most important stat today, and it was a win,” Young said to the reporters on Sunday while adding that he does not disregard the achievement and it was definitely an honor to get mentioned with a legend of Newton’s caliber.

Young and Co. next face the Niners on Monday night for the Week 12 showdown. Thereafter, they have the Rams, Saints, Buccaneers, Seahawks and the Buccaneers again to wrap up the 2025 season. After Sunday night’s win, the Panthers are placed at No. 2 in the NFC South with a 6-5 record. They are closing in as real-time contenders for the playoff this season, provided they keep the rapport within the team alive and not fumble in any remaining games of 2025.