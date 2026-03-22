Things Aren’t Looking Good Between NFL & ESPN as Roger Goodell Sets $200 Billion Broadcasting Rights Goal: Report

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL is reportedly negotiating for its next round of media rights

Roger Goodell wants to capitalize on the league's record-high viewership with early talks

Netflix and YouTube have also shown growing interest in streaming NFL games

The NFL is heading into another round of media rights talks, but not everyone seems comfortable with where things are headed. Roger Goodell has already started early discussions for new broadcast deals, even though current contracts run into the next decade. And ESPN doesn’t look fully sold on it, right now.

According to CNBC, the NFL is aiming for a massive increase in value, with total rights possibly reaching $150 to $200 billion. CBS appears to be leading the early discussions right now. The network is already paying around $2.1 billion per year under the current deal. But that number could go up significantly. Reports say the next agreement might jump by 50% to 60%, which would mean CBS ends up paying over $1 billion more each year.

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That kind of jump is not easy for every network to accept. ESPN has not officially started negotiations yet. But early reports suggest Disney is not comfortable matching that level of increase. The reason comes down to how they see the value of their package today.

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“A 50% increase would mean ESPN would pay more than $4 billion for that package, a number Disney would likely balk at,” the CNBC report said.

One major concern is Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Over time, the NFL has started giving better matchups to Prime Video. This has slowly increased the value of Thursday games while making ESPN’s Monday Night Football look less entertaining.

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That shift is creating real concern inside Disney. Executives believe the gap between the two packages is getting smaller. If Thursday Night Football keeps improving, it could directly impact how much ESPN is willing to pay in the next deal.

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Imago Week 6 Chicago Bears v Jacksonville Jaguars NFL, American Football Herren, USA Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance at the Week 6 match Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 13th October 2024 Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images Copyright: xCraigxThomas/NewsxImagesx

At the same time, the NFL is adding more standalone games. Christmas games on Netflix and possible new slots like Thanksgiving Eve are spreading top matchups across more platforms. This leaves fewer big games for traditional partners like ESPN and CBS.

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The league understands the risk, though. It does not want to push its long-time partners away while still growing with streaming platforms. Even with tension, ESPN still has some leverage. The network’s current deal runs through the 2030 season, giving them time and a strong position in future talks. But while TV networks are still figuring things out, a bigger fight is already building behind the scenes.

NFL’s expanding media war brings tech giants into the picture

As the next round of deals gets closer, the competition is no longer limited to traditional TV networks. Big tech and streaming platforms are now part of the picture, and it’s clearly changing how the NFL is thinking about its next media deals. During Super Bowl LX, several top executives were seen spending time in Roger Goodell’s suite, which says a lot about how intense these upcoming talks could get.

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“As we look around at the incredible viewership we had this year, we think the value of N.F.L. rights have only increased,” said Hans Schroeder.

Platforms like YouTube have already made strong moves in this space. It picked up the Sunday Ticket package, has streamed exclusive games, and is even expected to carry an international matchup down the line.

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“We’re very excited about the idea that we could be doing more with them,” said YouTube executive Christian Oestlien.

Netflix is also entering the space with holiday games, while Amazon continues to grow its Thursday Night Football package. Traditional networks are feeling the pressure as Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch even said the company could adjust other parts of its sports lineup to keep the NFL.

“We would certainly consider balancing or rebalancing our portfolio,” Murdoch said.

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But at the same time, the league knows how to be careful. If the price goes too high, some partners might step back instead of matching that number.

Right now, there seems to be a gap between what the league is asking for and what ESPN is comfortable paying. That difference could end up affecting how fans watch games going forward. The league has the upper hand, no doubt. Still, it has to find the right balance. Pushing for record deals is one thing, but keeping long-term partners on board matters just as much.