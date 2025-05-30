37-YO Matthew Stafford Finally Admits Defeat Against His Age With Blunt Confession as Rams Future Uncertain

Flag Football’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics has created a massive buzz across America. Only amplifying the hype was the NFL’s decision to allow its players to participate in the Olympics. Since then, every NFL player who has ever dreamed of winning an Olympic medal, from Joe Burrow to Patrick Mahomes, or even Justin Jefferson, is in a race, with the finishing line being a spot on Team USA’s Flag Football squad. While there is resistance from Flag Football players, especially Darrell Doucette, to NFL players taking over the sport, the interest in representing Team USA appears to persist.

Fans, on the other hand, are already predicting Tom Brady ‘unretiring’ himself for the event even though he will be 50 when it actually happens. Since Flag Football is a non-tackling sport with minimal physicality between players, many former players may also hope to stay fit for this event. However, there’s one exception who isn’t very keen on playing the sport despite being younger than other aspirants. In fact, he doesn’t think his body can handle it. Probably making him the only one to admit it.

Matthew Stafford, in a press conference, was asked about the inclusion of Flag Football and whether he would be interested in playing it. To everyone’s surprise, Matthew just burst out laughing and later asked, “You’re talking about coaching or what?” Possibly hinting towards something he would love to do in the future. This time, with little laughter, the reporter asked again, “Do you think you’d be interested in playing?” Matthew indirectly hinted at his body’s inability to play for much longer and said, “Sure, I mean, nobody’s going to want me to.” Matthew, however, subtly ended the discussion by hinting at his preferred job during the Olympics. He said, “Sure, it’d be fun. I’ll coach.”

While it might seem unusual, Matthew Stafford‘s hesitancy in showing his interest may be due to his physical fitness. By the time the LA28 Olympics take place, Stafford will be 40 years old. It might not sound like much, but considering the issues he’s already facing, it’s tough. While there aren’t many injury problems with Stafford, one place where he might feel the pinch as a future 40-year-old is mobility. After all, even at 37, he isn’t very mobile. A key characteristic for a Flag Football quarterback to have.

With the possibility of playing for an Olympic team out of the way. Matthew Stafford will aim to make his time with the Los Angeles Rams memorable. With age working against him, it will be interesting to see how his future with the Rams unfolds.

Will Matthew Stafford continue with the Rams?

Matthew Stafford has been an important piece of the puzzle for the Rams. Since joining them in 2021, he has been a valuable asset. Having already helped them win the Super Bowl in 2021, he has established a legacy with the team. However, as the years pass by and age catches up to the QB, things seem to become much more uncertain for him.

Since it has been confirmed that Matthew will be playing for the Rams in 2025, all eyes will be on him and how he performs at the age of 37. If we look at his performance over the last couple of years, it would be wrong to say he is done and dusted. While he might not have breached the 4,000 yards mark, he is awfully close to it. As for the touchdowns, he is not far from his usual scoring rate. But there is another worrying sign. If we compare his 2024 stats to his 2023 stats, they are marginally lower.

In 2023, Stafford made a comeback from a Spinal cord contusion and concussion, which cut short his 2022 season. In that year, Stafford played well and was just shy of reaching the 4,000-yard mark, recording 3,965 passing yards. He also clocked in 24 touchdowns during the 2023 season. Compare these figures to those from 2024, and you’ll see a marginal decline in the numbers. In 2024, Stafford managed to record 3,762 yards, his lowest total in any season where he has played at least 16 games. While scoring 20 touchdowns. So, what does this fall mean?

It cannot be denied that his performances have declined over the past couple of years, particularly since 2021. But, they are still good enough for a player of his calibre. Not to forget, despite age catching up to him, he’s done a great job on the field. Having said this, his future at the Rams beyond 2025 completely depends on how he plays this year. If Matthew is able to maintain his performance over the past couple of years, and by a divine miracle, even surpass the 4,000-yard mark. It would be safe to assume that Matthew stays a Ram in 2026 as well. That is, unless he retires.