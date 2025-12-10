32 Franchises Jointly Respond to NFL Reducing Time Between 1st-Round Draft Picks From 10 to 8 Minutes

The NFL is on the verge of a quiet but potentially seismic shift that could redefine how the NFL draft unfolds. A new draft change has begun to move behind the scenes, and the surprising part is the league’s growing alignment on it. If approved, it could alter the way every first-round pick is made beginning in 2026.

“The NFL notified teams today that it will shorten the time between picks in the first round of the draft from 10 to 8 minutes starting with the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “Teams were on board.”

In his post, Schefter explained that this change will help wrap the first round earlier, as it had been ending close to 11:45 p.m. ET. Commissioner Roger Goodell first floated the idea, which just received a nod from all the teams, during the Green Bay draft on The Pat McAfee Show.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.