“32 Is Not Old”: Tyreek Hill Hits Back at Fan Calling Out His Age Amid NFL Return Rumors With Chiefs

Tyreek Hill is not currently suiting up for an NFL team, but the veteran wide receiver continues to keep himself in the conversation. Nearly a year after a devastating knee injury changed the course of his 2025 season, Hill has been sharing glimpses of his rehabilitation and training, giving fans a closer look at his progress. That was the case again Sunday; however, it concluded with a strong message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A workout video showing Hill moving through drills on the sand drew attention online, with Daily Chiefs highlighting how much healthier the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver appeared. Hill then responded directly to a fan who questioned whether a 32-year-old coming back from such a serious injury could still have plenty left.

ADVERTISEMENT

“bro 32 is not old still prime years lol” Hill wrote on X.

The message from Hill comes at an interesting point in his NFL career. He remains a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him in February, meaning he has not yet returned to an NFL roster for the 2026 season. His current focus has been getting his body ready before deciding where or when he can return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill’s injury dates back to September 29, 2025, when he suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, during Miami’s game against the New York Jets. He underwent surgery the following day and later had another procedure on his LCL. The injury ended his season after only four appearances, in which he recorded 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Months later, Hill was still dealing with the physical effects of the injury. In a July rehabilitation video, he explained that his left leg had not yet regained its strength, while also making it clear that he believed his recovery was moving in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ain’t going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man.”

Hill also explained that he was roughly 10 months removed from two surgeries at the time and was still working on rebuilding the strength in the leg he injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in September that doctors advised Hill to wait until October before trying to make his comeback. That means his current situation is largely about his recovery, not just whether a team is interested in signing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill’s résumé also features one of the most explosive receiving performances of his career. In 2020, while with the Chiefs, he erupted for a career-high 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He did most of the damage almost immediately, putting up 203 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter alone.

Hill’s future has increasingly been linked to a possible return to the Kansas City Chiefs, where Hill spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City before being traded to Miami in 2022, and recent reporting has kept the door open for a potential reunion later in the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, on the Chiefs’ front, free agent receiver Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said a conversation between the two sides appears likely at some point, although there is nothing currently close to happening.

“With Kansas City, it feels inevitable that there’s going to be a conversation at some point. There’s nothing on the front burner, but there’s got to be somewhere on the back burner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill remains focused on returning despite the questions surrounding his injury and future. For now, he is still rehabbing, still a free agent, and still making it clear that he does not see 32 as the end of his NFL career.