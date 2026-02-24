32 NFL Teams Get Concerning Update on 2,282-Yard WR Amid NFL Combine Decision

While the NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway in Indianapolis, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is facing a concerning situation. Projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tyson had drawn significant interest from all 32 NFL teams eager to evaluate his on-field performance this week. Instead, scouts from the NFL teams just received an unexpected update regarding Tyson’s health.

“Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won’t be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine. He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reported via X on February 23.

As it turns out, rather than participating in workouts on the field, Jordyn Tyson will have to limit his Combine involvement to team interviews, weigh-ins, and medical evaluations due to the hamstring injury. The medical checks could further play a crucial role in shaping Tyson’s draft stock – not only because of his current injury but also due to multiple injuries that interrupted an otherwise productive college career in which he recorded 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Jordyn Tyson’s football journey started in Texas, where he attended several high schools. As a senior, Tyson recorded 80 receptions for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns, and earned eight scholarship offers. He then committed to Colorado and made an immediate impact as a freshman, hauling in 22 catches for 470 yards and 4 TDs.

However, injuries soon disrupted Jordyn Tyson’s college football career. A major knee injury cut short his 2022 season, and soon after, he transferred to Arizona State to play under the tutelage of former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Hines Ward. Tyson then endured even more adversity in 2023, when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL and missed out on playing that year. In 2024, he then broke his collarbone but still managed to record 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs.

Last year, the hamstring injury then lingered and forced Tyson in and out of the Sun Devil’s lineup. Even so, Tyson finished the year with 61 catches for 711 yards and 8 TDs. The talent is obvious, but the durability remains the question with Tyson. Had he been fully healthy, Tyson likely would have impressed the scouts with his athleticism at the Combine this week. Instead, Tyson must now shift his focus toward recovery and possibly his Pro Day next month.

Will Jordyn Tyson participate in the Pro Day event?

Arizona State competes in the Big 12, which has hosted conference-wide Pro Days in the past, but there is no confirmed date or clarity on Jordyn Tyson’s plans to attend the event. Some top 2026 NFL Draft prospects have already decided to skip the conference events in favor of private workouts. Tyson could also take that route.

Delaying his workout could give Jordyn Tyson maximum time to heal and prepare, allowing him to control the narrative closer to the draft. Still, having a formidable Pro Day next month could also help Tyson in preserving his first-round status in the draft. But despite Tyson’s injury history, NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein has been high on the WR.

“He’s [Tyson] added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of Tyson.

At 6’2” and 200 pounds, the Arizona State WR already boasts arguably the best route-running polish in this year’s draft class. Recently, EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline even projected Tyson to land in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I don’t buy into Tyson being a top-10 pick, and believe his sweet spot starts around pick 12. The Rams’ first selection is pick 13. Tyson would be a great fit for the offense and set them up for the future,” Pauline wrote in a recent article.

Pauline’s projection for Jordyn Tyson still feels realistic – if the medical evaluations check out. Tyson remains in the same conversation as Washington’s Denzel Boston, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and USC’s Makai Lemon in what many consider a loaded wide receiver class in the 2026 NFL Draft. But while those receivers will showcase their skills on-field at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, Tyson will have to make his case in another way.