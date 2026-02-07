Essentials Inside The Story Super Bowl LX ticket prices unexpectedly change this season

Resale get-in tickets priced unlike last year in a different market

Roger Goodell addresses 18-game season expansion talks

Thinking of making a last-minute trip to the Super Bowl? Your wallet might be in for a pleasant surprise. $32.71 billion corporation Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, has announced some good news. The Super Bowl remains one of the most sought-after sporting events, commanding global attention and a massive viewership. With this outpouring of demand, the ticket prices are often through the roof.

Surprisingly enough, this year is cheaper as per the Corporation. Ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, the resale market has shown a steady decline. The get-in tickets are priced at around $3,800 across multiple marketplaces. This is a 17% decline from the beginning of Super Bowl week.

Subsequently, this is also a 42% decline from the entry-level ticket price of $6,500 right after the conference championship games, according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Before Super Bowl LIX in Louisiana, entry-level tickets fell to about $2,600 per seat. However, ticket prices for 2025 saw a significant drop-off, thanks to the sky-high hotel prices in the New Orleans area. The cheapest tickets in the upper level of the Superdome were around $3,000. The most expensive were around $12,000, with the average ticket price coming in at $8,076.

However, this fluctuation in ticket prices for this year’s event in California is set to continue until the day of the Super Bowl, according to the president of On Location and IMG Events, Paul Caine.

“The (final) story on the ticket market won’t be written until Monday,” Caine told Front Office Sports. “When you have a city like this with great access to airports, lots of hotel rooms, and a lot of people in the city that would like to go to the game, the dynamics of the market shift quite a bit. Just on the plane (ride) in, I was talking to a lot of people who didn’t have tickets yet, but they want to. They’re waiting or just seeing what their options are.”

While the Super Bowl remains the NFL’s marquee event and biggest annual talking point, the league is already looking ahead to structural changes that could reshape its future.

There have been ongoing discussions about expanding to an 18-game regular season, a move that would fundamentally alter the league’s calendar and operations. Addressing these potential changes, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently issued a clear mandate on the matter.

Will the NFL move forward with an 18-game season?

As the 2025 NFL season nears its end with just the Super Bowl remaining, there has been speculation around a possible 18-game season. Addressing this expansion, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed there have been no discussions with the union about the expansion.

“We have not had any formal discussions about it and frankly very little of any informal conversations,” Goodell said at his Super Bowl LX news conference. “It is not a given that we will do that. It’s not something we assume will happen. It’s something we want to talk about with the union leadership.”

The NFL added a 17th game in 2021, and since then, Goodell has been vocal about adding an 18th game in place of one of the three exhibition games each team plays every season.

As the league continues to explore this structural shift, one thing is clear: any move to an 18-game season won’t happen without approval. For now, the focus remains on Super Bowl LX, while the debate over the NFL’s future calendar continues behind the scenes.