“This Game Rigged”: Backlash Emerges Over Refs’ Controversial Call Against Packers as Micah Parsons’ Brother Joins Fans in Criticizing the Decision

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love found himself at the center of a controversial officiating sequence during Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, and Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons, quickly reacted to the moment on social media.

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“FUMBLE.?!!! Yeah, this game rigged,” Parsons Jr. wrote on X.

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The controversy came with 9:46 remaining in the second quarter, when Packers quarterback Jordan Love dropped back from the Green Bay 12 and was hit by Atlanta’s Divine Diablo. Love was initially ruled to have fumbled at the Green Bay 3, with Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson recovering the ball and returning it to the 13-yard line.

However, Parsons Jr’s reaction came before the play was sent for review, and the ruling was overturned. The replay official determined the play should instead be ruled an incomplete pass intended for Sterling Moore.

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The reversal became the main point of frustration for fans reacting to the call. The replay centered on whether Love had gotten the pass away before the pressure from Diablo caused the ball to come loose. The ruling meant Atlanta came away without the turnover, while Green Bay kept the ball. That did not stop fans from arguing about the call online after the replay overturned it.

Under Parsons’ post, one fan was quick to point out why they thought the fumble ruling was wrong in the first place: “His arm was going forward stg.”

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Another fan pushed back on Parsons Jr.’s framing entirely, redirecting blame toward Green Bay’s own execution rather than the officiating crew.

“Terrence you really don’t think Matt is responsible for the offense slacking like I get our OLine is awful but man idk”

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A third commenter raised a separate concern about Love’s play on the night, questioning his accuracy independent of the officiating drama.

“I just don’t get what happened with Jordan his accuracy just seems off.”

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There were more comments under posts that shared a slow-motion clip of the play, with one fan saying, “The ball can’t launch ten feet forward without forward motion, someone explain physics to these f—— zebras.”

The fan meant that it should have been ruled an incomplete pass instead of a fumble, considering Love had begun his forward passing motion when Diablo hit him.

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The matchup itself carried plenty of pressure for the Packers, who entered at 1-1 after escaping the New York Jets with a 20-17 overtime win in Week 2. Atlanta arrived at Lambeau Field at 0-2, but they had a major storyline of their own as Michael Penix Jr. returned to the starting lineup after missing the opening two games while recovering from ACL surgery.

With Micah Parsons himself still working his way back from a torn ACL of his own and not yet activated off the physically unable to perform list, his brother’s reaction online became one of the more visible fan voices speaking out on the Parsons family’s behalf during a frustrating night in Green Bay.