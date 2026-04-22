“This Game Still Haunts Me”: Steelers Legend Le’Veon Bell Still Haunted by 45-Point Beatdown by AFC Rival

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers legend Le'Von Bell recalled on X how he is still haunted by a game against an AFC rival.

The game was a 45-point beatdown for the Steelers in 2018 in a divisional playoff matchup.

The AFC rival played after a nine-year playoff drought and put on a show against the Steelers.

Le’Veon Bell had many memorable moments during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He set a franchise record for rushing yards in a single game in 2016 and became just the fifth player in Monday Night Football history to record a 200-yard rushing game in 2014. However, amid these positive moments, a significant defeat against one of their AFC rivals continues to haunt Bell to this day.

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“This game still haunts me,” wrote Bell on X.

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The match in question dates back to January 14, 2018. In front of Le’Veon Bell‘s Pittsburgh Steelers stood their AFC rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a divisional playoff game. For the Jaguars, it was their first playoff game after a nine-year drought. And with that zeal to hunger, they put out their absolute best.

In a hard-fought battle, the Jaguars dropped a massive 45 points on their rivals. Although securing such points in today’s NFL game has been deemed quite easy, that was a different era. In the 2025-26 season, around 17 different teams scored over 40 points at least once, including the postseason. But during the 2017-18 season, only around 10 different teams could achieve that feat, and the Jaguars were one among them.

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Despite losing the first quarter with a 0-14 scoreline, the Steelers lost by mere three points. Bell, being the Running Back of the team, registered 67 rushing and 88 receiving yards, along with a takedown in that match. However, despite that, he couldn’t take his team to victory. Eventually, the Jaguars proceeded to the AFC championship match.

Although Bell hasn’t stated why that match still haunts him, one can speculate on the reasons. Among the many, it could be his love for the Steelers. And to lose a crucial match against the Jaguars in that manner has affected him, especially considering how deeply he holds the franchise in his heart.

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When Le’Veon Bell eyed an NFL return but with a condition

After Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he never played for the franchise again. He took a year-long hiatus due to contract issues with the Steelers. Post 2019, he played for the likes of the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before leaving football for good.

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Bell went on to venture into boxing. In five boxing outings (professional and exhibition bouts included), the former NFL star went for a 4-1 record. His only loss came against former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall. However, amid his boxing career, Bell teased the idea of returning to the NFL and playing for only one particular team.

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“And I’m gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground, said Bell on Snapchat. “Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now, when I go out there and train in March, and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down, I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Although Bell didn’t particularly name the team, considering the majority of his career spent with the Steelers, they could be the one. However, it’s been two years since that tease, and the 34-year-old Steelers’ legend is yet to make it actually true.

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On that note, what do you think about Bell playing for the Steelers again? Let us know in the comments below!