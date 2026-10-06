“This Has Happened on More Than One Occasion”: HOF WR Cris Carter Exposes Referees’ Past Altercation With Players Amid Trey McBride Incident

The Week 4 game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals witnessed a situation escalate when line judge Jeff Seeman, who has more than two decades of experience, used words that do not suit the mouth of a celebrated official.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It happened on the sidelines when the Cardinals’ tight end, Trey McBride, protested an unflagged play by Shawn Smith’s crew. Following a third-and-two with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett targeted McBride. However, Giants cornerback Dru Phillips clashed with the tight end even before the ball arrived. With a no-call, the Cardinals had no choice but to punt.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Seeman lost his cool and blurted an expletive directed at McBride when he protested the no-call. FOX Sports was able to catch all that action, and the clip quickly went viral on social media. It also brought severe scrutiny for the line judge. It even prompted ESPN’s Cris Carter to push the league to suspend the line judge.

“They got to,” Carter said about suspending the referee on the Fully Loaded Podcast. “This has happened on more than one occasion, but the other ones just weren’t on film. Like, we’ve had a couple shouting matches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter’s co-host, Shawn Meaike, pointed out the moment when McBride realized that the camera caught the entire interaction. He simply pointed at it and laughed. Indeed, we might never have known about the interaction if FOX Sports didn’t catch it and the clip went viral on the internet.

“It won’t be the first time,” Carter continued. “And my buddy who handles this over the referees, Troy Vincent, it’s not the first time it crosses. But one of the few times that they had video evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, eventually what happens is if they can get a mic because I know there was an occasion before where we had a defensive lineman, him and a ref got into an altercation. But one of the other defensive players was mic’d up. So, you heard the whole thing. It was something that you would say to a person and have in a bar. And the ref was not about that.”

It’s worth noting that even though the moment was heated, McBride didn’t indulge in cursing at all. And sports reporters saw it all unfold in front of their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was standing right there,” CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. “What’s wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying ‘please’ when pleading his case for a PI flag. He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. The harshest he got was, “You’re ruining the game.”

NFLPA’s executive director, JC Tretter, was one of the first entities to slam Seeman. Taking to X, he claimed that such behavior towards a player was “unacceptable.” And if the roles were reversed, the player would have been held accountable. But the referees didn’t go unpunished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL certainly responded swiftly. The Athletic reported that the league suspended Seeman for two games. Meanwhile, referee Adrian Hill got a one-game suspension for his unprofessional conduct towards the Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson during a play involving Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon.

Carter’s revelation confirms that referee-player altercations have plagued the league for quite some time. But thanks to the video evidence and NFLPA’s pressure, the league took disciplinary action against the officials.