“This Is a Lie”: Charissa Thompson’s Boyfriend Steven Cundari Disagrees With Her Story Behind Taylor Swift Cameo Video

Couples love teasing each other, just like Charissa Thompson and her beau, Steven Cundari. As she told a story about her boyfriend Steven Cundari’s interpretation of his appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video, Cundari doesn’t agree with her version of the story.

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“So the contractor’s over here the other day, and he was only here for a couple of days,” Charissa Thompson said on the Calm Down with Erin & Charissa podcast. “So he’s leaving, [and he goes], ‘So your husband’s an actor, huh?’ And I go, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ And I said, ‘Well, what did he say he stars in? And he said, ‘Oh, he’s in the new Taylor Swift video, and he’s working his way into film and television.’ I said, ‘Okay, no, sir. He is not an actor.’

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“Then he leaves and I call Steve and I go, ‘What is wrong with you? Why are you telling the contractor that you’re an actor? He goes, ‘Well, I did say I was a struggling actor. I said, ‘Well, not struggling enough, because you said that you were working your way into TV and film. And also, why are you telling him that? He goes, ‘Am I not an actor? I mean, I was in the video.’ I was like, ‘Steve, knock it off.”

Cundari hilariously refuted Thompson’s claims in the comment section: “That is a lie. I’m calling the cops.”

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Well, technically, Steven Cundari does have a point. He made a brief appearance in Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video, which premiered at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. He can be seen in a black-tie party scene, alongside Matthew Stafford and renowned actor Colin Farrell. Also in the video is former NHL player Jarret Stoll, husband of Thompson’s longtime co-host, Erin Andrews.

Thompson, Andrews, and their significant others were invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding in New York City. They all seem to be good friends.

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And even though Cundari isn’t working on films or movies as an actor, he sure is a part of behind-the-scenes activity. He was a co-producer of Matthew Stafford: Locked In, a Los Angeles Rams documentary that gives fans a closer look at quarterback Matthew Stafford’s life and career.

Cundari also has a credit on Neo-Dome, a 15-minute sci-fi drama. He was an executive producer on the project, helping oversee the production rather than appearing on screen as an actor.

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Even though Thompson is teasing Cundari, she was really proud of him when his short cameo came out. She praised him and also thanked Taylor Swift for giving him the opportunity.

“Thank you @taylorswift for recognizing a star when you see one,” she said on her IG story on September 29, 2026.

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Charissa Thompson and Cundari have been together for a long time now. She has been married twice before; her last marriage was to sports agent Kyle Thousand. Even though she and Cundari have been going strong, Thompson has been adamant about not getting married again.

“I married the wrong people, plural,” she said on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. “Just being with a man who is kind and doesn’t take from me is commitment enough for me.

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“No, I will never legally get married again,” Thompson said again this year, in an Instagram story. “I won’t sign any paperwork. But happy to have a party and celebrate how much I love Steve with friends and family.”

But they sure have a dreamy love story to tell.

Charissa Thompson got together with Steven Cundari after a little help from her close friends, Matthew and Kelly Stafford. She shared the story in 2023 on her Calm Down podcast with Erin Andrews, while Dan Patrick was their guest.

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“Dan, the story there is that Matthew Stafford and Kelly were sick of me dating losers, and they were like, ‘We have a great guy for you,” Thompson said. “So they were the matchmakers. So it was vetted. I know the Social Security and the bank account now, so all is right.”

And today, both of them are inseparable. Before bringing up Cundari’s amusing exchange with the contractor about his acting talents, Thompson spoke about how much Cundari cares for her.

“Shout out to Sweet Steve,” Thompson said on her podcast. “Went to the grocery store and pre-made my meals. He made me a pasta salad. He made me a stir-fry, and he’s adorable”

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Today, both of them are leading a happy life, free of any pressures to worry about.