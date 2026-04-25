“This Is a Reach”: Nick Saban Quickly Backtracks on Cowboys’ First Round Pick After Realizing He’s on Air

According to a few analysts, the Dallas Cowboys had an exciting draft, but one of their first-round picks has already forced Nick Saban to make confusing observations. The legendary college coach is one of the analysts on ABC’s NFL Draft broadcast. While the Cowboys picked Malachi Lawrence with their 23rd pick, Saban had something to say.

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As the NFL Draft on ABC was coming back from a commercial break, Saban could be heard saying, “Wow, this is a reach,” live on-air. It is a term commonly used when a team selects a player earlier than expected.

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Malachi Lawrence was projected to be a second-round talent. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler rated him as the No. 36 or No. 37 overall prospect. The decision by the Dallas Cowboys to take him in the opening round as the No. 23 overall pick raised eyebrows, and Saban’s unfiltered reaction echoed that sentiment.

This pinpointed how the 74-year-old may have been aware of the Cowboys’ pick much before the live television coverage. However, upon realizing the blunder, Saban quickly backtracked on his comments.

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“Actually, this guy was one of my sleepers for tomorrow,” Saban added. “But he is a good player. This guy is a good player. I thought he was someone that was getting overlooked in the draft, but obviously the Cowboys didn’t overlook him.”

The Cowboys had their reasons for targeting a defensive end like Malachi Lawrence. The Dallas-based NFL team endured one of its worst defensive seasons in 2025. According to FOX Sports’ passing defense rankings, the Cowboys finished No. 32, allowing an average of 251.5 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns.

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With the addition of the 22-year-old edge rusher, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, looks quite content with their defensive rebuild.

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“We’ve changed this defense,” Jones said. “What you’re seeing going on right now is a product of three or four or five years or maybe more that we just haven’t been able to ultimately get where we’re trying to go and be a contender. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be fresh; we’ve got a lot of great energy here.”

While opinions remain divided on whether the Cowboys reached too early, the true outcome of the pick will only become clear once Lawrence begins his professional career. As for Saban, he also shared his two cents on the Cowboys’ other first-round pick, who also happens to be the 74-year-old’s former player.

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Nick Saban reacts to the Cowboys drafting Caleb Downs

Before transitioning to an analyst, Nick Saban was a coach. Over a 28-season head coaching career, he compiled a total collegiate record of 297–71–1, famously never suffering a losing season.

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The last stint of Saban’s coaching career was with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023. During the final season of his 17-year tenure, Saban met Caleb Downs. Downs was just 19 back then, but a promising talent. During his one season with Saban, Downs became the first true freshman in Alabama program history to lead the team in total tackles (107).

On the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Downs as the No. 11 overall pick. And watching that happen, Saban couldn’t stop showering praises on Downs.

“This is as fine a young man as you’re ever going to find to be a part of your team,” said Saban on the ABC broadcast. “He’s a great competitor, he’s got great character, he’s so instinctive as a player. He can play downhill, he can play in the box, he can play in the deep field. And he can play man-to-man. This guy is a tremendous, tremendous person and competitor.”

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Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 total tackles (45 solo) and 2 interceptions as a safety for Ohio State. His achievements helped him earn unanimous First-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive year.

With their picks Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, and others for the 2026 NFL season, the Cowboys have done significant work to improve their roster in general. After having missed the playoffs for two seasons in a row, Jerry Jones will be hoping the moves the franchise made will be enough to get them back into contention.