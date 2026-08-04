“This Is a Story That Won’t Go Away”: Tony Romo Faces Uncertain CBS Future Amid Indefinite Leave After Arrest

Tony Romo’s future at CBS remains uncertain following the network’s decision to place him on indefinite leave after his recent arrest. CBS has not commented on what comes next. But sports media insider Andrew Marchand believes the former Cowboys quarterback could face a far steeper road back than many expect.

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“It’s not impossible, but this is going to have to be a lot of steps, for me, for Romo to get his job back,” Marchand opined on the Marchand Sports Media Podcast. “Because for CBS, and my feeling is they’ve been wanting to get out of this contract, they know it’s not good. And not only get out (of this contract), they want to get out of the Romo business, in my opinion. Because if you bring him back, he’s back. There’s no, he’s back, and then you’re going to let him go, in my opinion.

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“This is a story that won’t go away. And I kind of see CBS’s, ‘Let’s put this to the side.’ It’s going to be a distraction, but let’s not make it a distraction every Sunday.”

If Romo were in the booth, his presence would likely transform from a game-day asset into a continuous broadcast distraction. By placing him on leave, CBS is actively attempting to prevent his legal situation from becoming a recurring storyline that overshadows their NFL Sunday coverage.

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CBS has yet to reveal a long-term road map for its lead analyst chair. But for now, J.J. Watt will reportedly join Jim Nantz for the 2026 season. Of course, rumors around Aaron Rodgers joining the team are still going wild on the internet. But can they replicate Romo’s on-air performance that earned him a ten-year, $180 million extension in 2020?

Romo was on a pretty steep trajectory, but his recent OWI arrest in Milwaukee turned things upside down. The situation intensified after police bodycam footage of the traffic stop and field sobriety tests surfaced publicly, prompting CBS to place him on a formal leave of absence. His court appearance is set for September 21, 2026—mere days before the Week 3 international game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

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CBS colleague Boomer Esiason addressed the situation and called Romo’s actions a “really bad mistake.” But he hoped that things would turn in favor of the former Cowboys star in due time. Meanwhile, Dez Bryant offered his support for Romo, claiming that “one decision doesn’t define the journey.”

For now, the former Pro Bowler remains on the sidelines to address the consequences of his arrest. But with a massive contract still in play, his broadcasting future will remain one of the NFL offseason’s most closely watched media storylines.