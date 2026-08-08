“This is an Unacceptable Opinion”: Chris Broussard Rips Into ESPN Bill Barnwell Over Josh Allen Claim

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and Chris Broussard got into a major disagreement over Josh Allen. Barnwell sees the Buffalo Bills cornerstone as the 2020s’ top quarterback and a future Hall of Famer, but Broussard doesn’t agree with it. He thinks Allen has only done enough to earn the All-Decade first-team honor yet, especially compared to other top QBs in the league.

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“This is just an unacceptable opinion, period, the end, and look, Mahomes, you mentioned the Super Bowls, the MVPs, right?” Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard said on the First Things First podcast, criticizing Barnwell’s take. “He gets cut off of one because he won it in ’19 MVP.

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“He also has more passing yards than Josh Allen in 2020s and he’s (Mahomes) number one in that in the 2020s. He has more touchdown passes than Josh, only by one, but still he has more. He has fewer interceptions than Allen.”

Josh Allen has put together an impressive career in his first eight NFL seasons. He has an 88-39 QB record, completed 64.0% of his passes, and thrown for 30,102 yards, 220 touchdowns, and 94 interceptions. He has also made four Pro Bowls, won one MVP award, and earned two second-team All-Pro honors. He hasn’t won the big one yet, but these achievements already give him a strong Hall of Fame case.

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That’s exactly why Barnwell believes that “Allen would be the quarterback on the All-Decade first team if it were to be released tomorrow.”

However, if you compare him to Patrick Mahomes, the difference becomes very clear. Mahomes has thrown for 35,939 yards and 267 touchdowns with only 85 interceptions. He also has a better completion rate at 66.2% with a 95-31 record.

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Plus, Mahomes also has more major individual and team achievements. He has won two NFL MVP awards, while Allen has won one. More importantly, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories. Allen has yet to reach a Super Bowl.

But there are areas where Allen has a clear advantage over Mahomes. While both remain dual threats, Allen has rushed for 4,721 yards and 79 touchdowns, while Mahomes has 2,665 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Despite all of it, Mahomes has a better combination of stats, MVPs, and Super Bowls, which makes him the clear No. 1 quarterback of the 2020s. Yet, ESPN’s Barnwell had some serious reservations.

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“Allen would be the quarterback on the All-Decade first team if it were to be released tomorrow, although there would be at least some debate about instead awarding it to Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. Every single All-Decade quarterback is enshrined in the Hall besides Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who will be first-ballot entrants. Regardless, Allen will join them.”

Meanwhile, Chris Broussard uses a perfect example to prove his point.

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“Peyton Manning’s individual numbers are way he averaged 1,200 more yards per year Passing them Brady averaged nine more touchdowns per year than Brady, yet Brady, because of those three Super Bowls and Manning’s one in that decade. He’s still Brady was the number first team all decade Manning was second team.”

Now, let’s wait and see how the debate over Mahomes and Allen ends and who ultimately gets the No.1 QB of the 2020s title.