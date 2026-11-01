“This Is Crazy”: Fired ESPN Analyst Reacts to Network’s Wild Graphic For SMU Players in Loss to Syracuse

ESPN gave four SMU defenders a nickname on Saturday, and Ryan Clark could not believe it. The broadcast ran a bizarre graphic during the Mustangs’ 30-27 loss at Syracuse, which might not sit well with the players in question.

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Clark shared On3 SMU insider Dean Ralsky’s post, which showed ESPN highlighting the Mustang defenders as SMU “UNCS,” a direct jab at the players’ ages.

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“This is crazy… Call them boys ‘Unc’s,” Clark wrote. “Prob somebody’s uncle, but dang.”

SMU defensive end Marques White is listed to be in his eighth year. DE Aakil Washington and defensive tackle Jonathan Jefferson are both in their seventh years. DB Jimmy Wyrick is in his sixth. All of them are much older than the average college football player.

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White, for example, was already granted a fifth year of eligibility when he was at Dartmouth. He was a freshman in 2019! White also played at Massachusetts before transferring to SMU this year.

Washington played at Liberty and South Alabama before coming to SMU, where he missed out on 2025 with a medical redshirt.

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Clark’s reaction carries an extra bite. He spent more than 11 years at ESPN as an NFL analyst before the network cut ties on July 20.

ESPN described the move as part of a round of layoffs. The Athletic reported that network executives had “soured” on Clark’s on-air conduct. One flashpoint was a heated clash with Peter Schrager over CeeDee Lamb, when Clark told him, “That’s the non-player in you.”

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Clark has said the exit was handled badly. He claimed it was “meant, in my opinion, to humiliate,” and he said he was the only person let go while on air.

Now to the game that led to the graphic. No. 19 SMU came to Syracuse on October 31 and looked like the better team. The Mustangs went up 10-7 after the first quarter.

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Syracuse answered with 13 points in the second quarter and led 20-10 at the half. Quarterback Steve Angeli had opened the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run, and kicker Tripp Woody hit three field goals in the game.

A strange moment shifted the game in the fourth. Angeli was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, which gave SMU a safety and cut the lead to 20-19 with about 12 minutes left.

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SMU then took the lead. Running back Kendrick Raphael scored from 13 yards out, and a two-point conversion made it 27-20 with about nine minutes left. Syracuse kicked a field goal to get within 27-23. Then came the drive that decided it.

Angeli led the Orange 68 yards in 11 plays in their final drive. He finished it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Meyers with 17 seconds remaining. It was Meyers’ second career touchdown. Angeli finished 21 of 34 for 200 yards.

“It’s all about preparation throughout the week. We practice these scenarios, honestly, every day in practice,” Angeli said.

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SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings was sharp, going 29 of 36 for 351 yards and two touchdown passes. The Mustangs managed 421 yards, and were able to convert only six of their 13 third downs.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee was blunt about the finish.

“We just weren’t able to get that final stop, but we shouldn’t have been in that position.”

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The loss dropped SMU to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. Syracuse improved to 4-4 and earned its first win over a ranked team since November 30, 2024.

SMU may now slip out of the AP Top 25. Now, will the veterans on that defense have a response ready, or will the nickname stick? Its next chance to answer comes when it hosts Virginia Tech on, while Syracuse hosts Clemson.