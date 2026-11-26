Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are giving the Green Bay Packers an intense competition on Thanksgiving Eve. By the end of the first half, the Rams managed to tie the Packers’ score at 13 points. However, for the green and gold, it was deja vu all over again with some controversial penalty calls.

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“The official was looking at the RB in the flat while Stafford complained his head was hit,” former NFL tackle Breiden Fehoko wrote on X. “Ghost PI call on the first drive. I despise the NFL for controlling games. This is disgusting.”

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In the Rams’ first drive, Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was flagged for pass interference, resulting in a 37-yard penalty. The CB was visibly shocked. The replay showed Cisse’s hand on wide receiver Xavier Smith’s shoulder.

The other more controversial call also followed in the first quarter. On a second-and-seven with a little over six minutes remaining, Stafford threw a short four-yard pass to Kyren Williams. However, while trying to take the quarterback down, Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt made contact with Stafford’s helmet.

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The former was flagged for roughing the passer, but he barely made contact with Stafford. The penalty, just like the previous one, put the Rams in Green Bay territory. Both led to field goals.

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That was reminiscent of controversial roughing the passer calls when the Packers took on the Detroit Lions earlier this season. Tom Brady, calling the game for FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, noted that the penalties “killed” Green Bay’s game that day.

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Nevertheless, the fans weren’t really happy with the referees’ decision on the Wyatt penalty in the Rams clash.

“At this rate it would be better for the Packers to get their money’s worth by instead of getting penalized for touching the QB go full on Charles Martin on them, show them an example of what roughing the passer is really,” one fan wrote.

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“Oh keep watching. The packers have at least 5 of the worst calls this season. @NFL is a joke,” one fan wrote, reminiscent of the Lions game.

“There have been two horrendous f—ing calls already against the packers!! These refs are a f—ing embarrassment!! POS f—s should be suspended!!” another fan added.

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“The referees have had him for the packers all season we are used to it at this point. Game after game they just call this on us when we are away from home. There’s never any repercussions for it so they will just keep doing it,” one fan commented.

“Weak call & at the same time completely pointless touch of the helmet by Wyatt who is literally clutching at straws this season…” one more fan added.

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In what is turning out to be a one-score game, the penalties on the Packers could be the reason they are held back from a victory yet again this season.