“This Is Not an Opinion-Based Sport”: Stefon Diggs Issues Strong Statement on Uncertain NFL Future After Legal Verdict

Stefon Diggs received a clean sheet as the judge deemed him ‘not guilty’ of the felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. With this five-month-long battle coming to an end, the wide receiver is looking to find his new home in the NFL. However, it might take some time for him to get a call from interested teams.

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Diggs posted a highlight reel of his performance with the New England Patriots on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers. I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?”

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The 32-year-old also made four touchdowns over 17 games. He quickly became an important member of the Patriots during Super Bowl LX. After all, he helped Drake Maye execute an impressive performance and be considered for the MVP trophy. Even though the Patriots have let him go, he has made a good case for himself through his past performances.

Stefon Diggs began his stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 as a fifth-round pick, and soon became the top receiver for the team. Five years later, he got traded to the Buffalo Bills for an All-Pro season in 2020. Diggs later moved to the Houston Texans for one season before settling with the Patriots in 2025. Right now, he’s one of the best remaining candidates in free agency. But there are some red flags that teams are wary about.

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In his 11-year career, he has switched four teams. While his tenures with the Vikings and the Bills were satisfactorily long enough, his roles with the Texans and Patriots ended with just one season. On top of that, Diggs tore his ACL back in the 2024 season. He did bounce back in 2025, but the offseason has been way too tumultuous for the WR off the field.

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Even though this case wrapped up within two days of being on trial, Diggs has been named in other lawsuits. Late last year, he was served with a paternity suit from his ex, and the drama surrounding his split with Cardi B still lingers. Plus, there is yet another woman who accused Diggs of assault, after the WR had filed a lawsuit against her for extortion. Moreover, he still hasn’t got the green light from the NFL.

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An NFL spokesperson recently confirmed, “We have been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.” In the past, players like Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott suffered under the Personal Conduct Policy even after receiving a clean sheet from the court. And that might be true for Diggs as well.

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Nevertheless, the Patriots’ executive VP of player personnel, Eliot Wolf, isn’t shutting the door for the wide receiver.

New England Patriots haven’t closed the door on Stefon Diggs

During his appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Wolf said about Diggs returning, “I never like to rule anything out. There’s always different scenarios that could come up, whether you have an injury, a scheme shift, or whatever the case may be. So, don’t wanna close the door on anything.”

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In a separate conversation with CLNS Media, back in February, Wolf admitted that the New England Patriots were looking to improve their wide receiver roster. He acknowledged that they are looking for a “number one receiver” and was keen on having more playmakers in the room. But Diggs was not named. However, his teammates are looking forward to having him back.

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“To the pats,” cornerback Christian Gonzales commented on Diggs’ highlight reel.

“Bring yo a** back,” linebacker Bradyn Swinson added.

But with the rumor mill strongly leaning towards Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown coming to the Patriots, Stefon Diggs might find it difficult to compete. With a receiver as electric as him, there may be no need for him to be re-signed by the team. But in that case, there are still many other teams that will be giving him some thought.