“This Is So Wrong but Hilarious”: FOX Broadcaster Mocks Drake Maye & Co.’s Viral Video After Patriots’ Loss to Seahawks

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is quickly becoming the internet’s favorite target this week, and the latest jab came from someone who actually knows what it feels like to play the position at the NFL level. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, now known for his detailed film breakdowns and viral football content, shared an AI-edited video poking fun at Maye and his teammates sitting dejected on the New England bench.

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The clip, originally posted by the popular parody account GhettoGronk, showed an altered version of the now-familiar sideline scene from Wednesday’s loss. FOX NFL analyst and former Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Mark Schlereth reposted the video shortly after, adding his own take.

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“This is so wrong but hilarious,” Schlereth wrote.

Schlereth clearly knew the clip was harsh, but that was part of the joke for him. His reaction captured the mood around Maye after a night he would probably rather forget. There was plenty of sympathy for the young quarterback, but social media was never going to pass up the chance to turn it into meme material.

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New England’s 13-10 loss to Seattle in the season opener set all of that off. It was also a rematch of Super Bowl LX. Maye finished 23-of-33 for 178 yards and a touchdown, but the story of the night was his three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in the end zone with 26 seconds left. He also took three sacks in the fourth quarter alone.

Making the result sting more, Seattle’s backup quarterback Drew Lock outplayed him after starter Sam Darnold left with an injury just minutes into the game, going 16-of-22 for 187 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions in relief.

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Maye didn’t dodge the criticism when he met with reporters afterward.

“We had the game under control,” Maye said. “I thought we had a good plan to start chipping away and be patient, and I lost patience, and it cost us. Decisions that cost us the game on my part. It was unacceptable. That wasn’t how I play football or how I want to represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots.”

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GhettoGronk’s edited video was just one entry in a wider wave of memes that hit social media within hours of the final whistle, with accounts including Hater Report, BetMGM, and others piling on with their own edits and jokes at Maye’s expense.

Benkert isn’t a random critic either. Back in February, after New England’s lopsided Super Bowl LX loss to that same Seahawks defense, he posted a full film review breaking down nearly every offensive snap Maye played that night.

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“This Drake Maye tape is worse than I thought,” Benkert wrote at the time. “There were wide open guys everywhere. Even when he had time, he just wasn’t seeing it. It was the definition of a ‘seeing ghosts’ game.”

The numbers back up why this specific opponent keeps giving Maye trouble. Seattle’s defense has now intercepted him five times across the two meetings, and Wednesday marked the first three-interception game of his career.

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This marks a jarring reversal from how well he protected the ball during the 2025 regular season. Maye led the NFL with a 72.0% completion rate and turned it over just 11 times in 17 games. Since the playoffs began, though, those mistakes have started to pile up. In four playoff games last postseason plus Wednesday’s opener, he has 11 turnovers in five games, including seven interceptions and four fumbles lost.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel struck a balance between accountability and patience afterward.

“It’s a long season,” Vrabel said. “Gotta hold your head up high.”

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New England gets a chance to change the conversation quickly. The Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, a matchup that will say a lot more about which version of Maye shows up in Year 3: the one who led the league in completion percentage last season, or the one memes are currently having a field day with.