“This Organization Stinks”: Ex-Chargers Player Warns Jim Harbaugh & Co. to “Clean House” After Embarrassing Loss to Cardinals

The 2026 NFL season has officially kicked off, and the franchises are already making news. Among them is the Los Angeles Chargers, who faced the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 1 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. While making his debut as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Mike LaFleur defeated the Chargers 26-14.

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But as the Chargers failed to make the decisive plays, former Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko aimed at his former organization and its current leadership under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

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Writing on his X @BreidenFehoko, Fehoko calls for a “clean house,” stating that the majority of the members of the franchise must be fired and the Chargers must go into a complete overhaul to restore the team’s staff and culture to win games.

Imagine for 3 years all I’ve told is the truth. But fandom gets in the way and people think it’s rage baiting. This organization stinks, they need to clean house. Sometimes you might have to shut the fck up and listen to the guy who’s actually been in that building everyday.— Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) September 13, 2026

“Imagine for 3 years all I’ve told is the truth. But fandom gets in the way, and people think it’s rage baiting,” Breiden Fehoko wrote on his X. “This organization stinks, they need to clean house. Sometimes you might have to shut the fck up and listen to the guy who’s actually been in that building every day.”

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However, Fehoko didn’t call out Harbaugh directly, but it is a no-brainer for regular watchers of the sport to ask, “What does he mean?” This isn’t the first time Fehoko has gone against his former franchise. He has repeatedly called out the Chargers’ roster construction around their quarterback, Justin Herbert. Based on his criticism, Fehoko advocated for better depth in their roster.

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Fehoko went on the offensive against the franchise, accusing it of failing to provide adequate protection and depth around quarterback Justin Herbert. During the Week 1 game, Herbert completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked three times as the Chargers struggled to generate consistent offense in their 26-14 loss to the Cardinals.

“Mike McDaniel’s gimmick offense will only last so long. I know this cause we gave it a belt to a** 2022 on Sunday night football,” he wrote on August 21. “When the league caught on to Miami, it was over. Your offensive line will have to protect, and your run game will have to be there in January.“

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Fehoko had previously aimed at Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, calling his system a “gimmick offense” in an August 21 post on X. Los Angeles then managed 14 points in its Week 1 loss to Arizona.

After losing to the Cardinals, Jim Harbaugh accepted responsibility for the loss but framed it as a collective failure rather than admitting he personally cost the Chargers the game.

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“Some just uncharacteristic things happened,” Harbaugh said. “I would call it sloppy at times, too sloppy. And that’s something we got to get fixed.

“Not the way we would want it to go. And so, I know the group of competitors we have, it’s the feeling of you get punched and how we respond is what I’m thinking about right now. You get punched. How we respond is what I’m thinking about right now. There’s things to get better at offensively, defensively, and special teams…everyone knows that. Uncharacteristic things happened.”

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He’s not alone in his thoughts either.

“We can’t expect to win like that,” Herbert said. “And we have to do better. There were definitely good things, but a lot of things to get better at, too.”

With a 0-1 record in the 2026 NFL season, the Chargers are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have already won their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins with a 27-13 score.