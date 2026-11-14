“This Will be a Rule”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Confirms Taking Strict Measures to Protect Their Four Daughters From “Gross” Social Media

Being a parent is not easy, especially when it comes to restricting your children’s screen time. Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, knows this well. However, it turns out that not everyone agrees with her approach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During her podcast with actress Kathryn Hahn, a fan asked her about her remarks from earlier on controlling social media access and her kitchen phone theory, which she had discussed with Joanna Gaines. She said that phones would be in the kitchen, and that her kids would have no social media access until they are 16. The fan in question doubted Kylie would succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kylie will never be able to make this phone and social media plan,” they wrote. But the mom of four fired right back.

“Some days we win the battle and some days we lose,” Kylie Kelce said on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. “But what I will tell you is that my husband and I are very much on the same page that our kids do not necessarily need this unrestricted access to any and all information, all reaches of the world, all reaches of the internet. The internet is dark and disgusting, okay? There are little corners. It’s gross. … And I don’t want to expose my kids to that freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And yes, they will find other ways to figure that out, and their friends will talk about stuff that they haven’t seen themselves. And that’s the nature of growing up. But at the end of the day, in our house, this will be a rule.”

Keeping phones out of their children’s bedrooms has always been important to both Kylie and Jason Kelce. The kitchen phone rule means none of their four kids: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn, would have phones in their bedrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with limiting their access to social media, Kylie also values her children’s privacy. During an October episode of The Squeeze, hosted by Tay and Taylor Lautner, she explained that she has become more careful about sharing pictures of her children online.

“As life has gone on and things have changed, I post infrequently overall, and I post even less frequently,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie also spoke about how her daughters’ appearance in a 2023 Prime Video documentary about Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL changed the way she viewed their privacy. They were part of the project because Kelce’s retirement, of course, had an impact on his family. But it also led Kylie to believe that others will never stop pushing the limit of how involved their kids will be in such things.

“[That] was really the turning point for me to understand that people can’t draw a line for themselves,” Kylie said on The Squeeze. “I think that sometimes you have to very clearly draw it for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many celebrities have also introduced strict rules to limit their children’s use of technology. Nicole Kidman, who has two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her ex-husband Keith Urban, said that her children were not allowed to have their own phones or use Instagram.

Some choose to be normal about their lives as parents, but paparazzi can be invasive, and social media has shown its dark side when it comes to celebrity kids. Kylie and Jason Kelce’s strict stance on their children’s access to social media is very natural and understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an effort to protect our girls, I think we will make a conscious effort to make sure they get to play and enjoy life, and really, truly lean into being kids,” Kylie told PEOPLE.