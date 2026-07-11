“1000% Serious”: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Once Eyed NFL Return for AFC Rival

J.J. Watt’s NFL career officially ended with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Before that, he had spent ten seasons with the Houston Texans in the AFC. But there was one unlikely scenario that nearly changed the defensive end’s retirement plans. While reflecting on a running joke involving Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, a Bengals superfan, the former Texans legend revealed that what started as harmless banter eventually became serious enough that he would’ve considered suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals – his AFC rivals at one point.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel like I have a kinship with Cincinnati over the years, probably early on, not for good reasons. And then later, we had some fun with it,” Watt said during a recent interview, as shared in a clip by Queen City Press. “But for some reason, the Bengals, the city of Cincinnati, myself have kind of been intertwined my whole career. That was a fun, crazy time, because James and I were just messing around. He’s a big Bengals fan. But since then, I’ve seen him wearing a lot of different jerseys. So, I question his Bengals fandom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But when I made that joke, I was just making a joke,” the former defensive end explained. “And then all of a sudden, I think it was like 14 games in a row or something, I had literally started training little bit extra. Not really having any interest, but I was 1000% serious if he somehow, in an insane way, managed to do it. I would have put on the stripes.”

It was a simple bet, but it stacked heavily against James Trafford. Per the bet, Watt promised to join the Bengals for the 2025 season if Trafford maintained a clean sheet and allowed zero goals for the games remaining on that year’s calender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trafford succeeded in maintaining a clean sheet for 11 games in a row. But on March 4, 2025, Cardiff City’s Yousef Salech managed to score a goal in the 42nd minute. That shut down all doors for Watt’s unexpected return to the league to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time. As for me: A feast & a drink await,” Watt wrote on X later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the viral wager, Watt seemingly holds a genuine love for Cincinnati. Apart from being a part owner of Burnley FC, the former NFL star revealed that he loved the local culinary staples in Cincinnati. He named Graeter’s Ice Cream and Montgomery Inn BBQ as his favorite spots for some bites. Furthermore, he praised the atmosphere at TQL Stadium and the Bengals fans.

“I feel like I have a kinship with Cincinnati over the years, probably early on not for good reasons and then later on, we had some fun with it,” Watt told the media on Friday night. “For some reason, the Bengals, the city of Cincinnati and myself have kind of been intertwined my whole career.”