Three Arrested in Cleveland For Burglary at Shedeur Sanders’ Home

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 7, 2026 | 7:03 PM EST

Dillon Gabriel’s injury during mid-November gave Shedeur Sanders a golden opportunity to prove his worth, but also marked a terrible day for the Cleveland native. While he made his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens, the QB experienced a massive loss of peace and nearly $200,000 amid a robbery. However, the young pro can now take a sigh of relief as the case finally saw some action, with 3 major arrests already made.

The confirmation came after the Medina County Sheriff’s office released an official statement confirming the arrests of three major suspects in the ongoing investigation.

According to police, the break-in happened around 6:46 p.m. on November 16. They said security cameras inside the house recorded the suspects moving in and out of different parts of Sanders’ home.

This is a developing story…!

