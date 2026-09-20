3 Cowboys Players Handed Hefty Fines After Week 1 Loss to Giants

Tell Dallas not to do something, and they will somehow find a way to do exactly that. Their desperation to win the opener only made the collapse uglier. The Giants beat them 28-20 at MetLife Stadium, and two of the three players fined afterward had joined the organization only a year earlier. So this was not just a communication problem. When the game got tight, Dallas lost its discipline, and those mistakes directly helped the Giants.

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Well, as per NFL Operations, three Dallas players were fined:

DeMarvion Overshown was fined $9,527 for unnecessary roughness on a late hit with 9:38 left in the first quarter.

Donovan Ezeiruaku was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness on a facemask with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Javonte Williams was fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.

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If we look at it objectively, all three penalties came in situations where Dallas had little room for error. Overshown’s happened with the game still 0-0 in the first quarter. Jaxson Dart had already ripped off a 22-yard run to the Dallas 37 and stepped out of bounds, but Overshown’s late hit added another 15 yards. New York eventually finished that drive with Cam Skattebo’s three-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Williams’ mistake came with Dallas trailing 28-14 late in the fourth.

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Dak Prescott found him for a 17-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 28-20, but Williams then held the ball toward Giants safety Tyler Nubin while entering the end zone. The taunting penalty pushed Brandon Aubrey’s extra-point attempt back to 48 yards, and he missed it, keeping Dallas down eight.

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“I don’t know why I did it. It’s just out of character. You don’t got to worry about that no more,” Williams said, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “The damage is already done. It’s my fault. I’m better than that. I’m a pro.”

Then came Ezeiruaku with 2:10 left and Dallas still down 28-20. Dart kept the ball on a run to the right and was brought down by Ezeiruaku, with Caleb Downs also involved in the tackle, but Ezeiruaku grabbed Dart’s facemask. The 15-yard penalty moved New York deeper into Dallas territory and gave the Giants exactly what they needed: more field position and more clock to kill. Dallas never got the ball back.

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There is a catch with Overshown’s $9,527 fine, and it shows why the NFL’s “fixed” fine schedule is not always as fixed as it looks. The standard first-offense amount for a late hit is $11,941, yet Overshown was charged less. That difference was not necessarily a judgment on the severity of the hit.

The explanation sits in the NFL-NFLPA CBA. Appendix U says a first-offense baseline fine cannot exceed 10% of a player’s Salary Cap Count for that game. So the league can publish a standard amount, but the CBA can still cap what a lower-paid player actually owes.

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That is where Overshown’s contract becomes relevant. He is in the final year of a four-year, $5.39 million rookie deal, with a $1.485 million base salary and a $1.723 million cap hit in 2026. By comparison, Ezeiruaku is in Year 2 of a four-year, $10.1 million rookie contract, with roughly 85% guaranteed, while Williams is operating in a different bracket altogether after signing a three-year, $24 million extension with $16 million guaranteed.

So even though Ezeiruaku and Williams were each hit with the full $11,941, Overshown’s smaller contract triggered the CBA protection and brought his fine down to $9,527. And the players were not the only ones already costing Dallas money over discipline.

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Less than a month before the Giants loss, the NFL had already fined the Cowboys organization $500,000 after their joint practice with the Saints repeatedly boiled over into fights. At least six altercations were reported, and Ezeiruaku was at the center of the ugliest stretch. He first went after multiple Saints offensive linemen after a chippy run play, was shoved to the ground, and then saw Erik McCoy throw his helmet across the field. Just three plays later, Ezeiruaku was throwing punches again and had to be escorted out by team security.

Brian Schottenheimer later made it clear that Dallas had a composure problem, especially with Ezeiruaku. “We’ll have a long conversation, you know. Donovan’s a very bright young man, and, again, he understands he can’t hurt the football team. It’s part of a growth mindset for him,” Schottenheimer said after the joint practice. He then drew the line even more sharply: “We’re not taking [expletive] from anybody, but we also have to have the discipline to not play over the edge and hurt the football team, get penalties, do things like that.”

And that warning became even harder to ignore once the regular season started. The penalties were ugly enough, but the bigger problem was what Dallas looked like defensively against the Giants.

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The Cowboys’ defense was horrific against the Giants amid new coaches and players

After ranking 30th in total defense, allowing 377 yards per game and an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game last season, the Cowboys needed a major reset. They responded by adding Pro Bowler Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, while bringing in Christian Parker as defensive coordinator.

None of that showed up in the opener. The Giants converted nine of 11 third downs, giving Dallas the worst third-down rate in Week 1 at 81.82%. Two of the three fined Cowboys were also defensive players, adding to the sense that the unit lost its composure when pressure mounted.

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The problems did not end there. Overshown will miss Week 2 against Washington with a right hamstring strain, while safety Malik Hooker is also out with a fractured forearm. That leaves an already shaky defense even thinner.

Parker, however, believes the issues are correctable. He and veterans such as Gary and Kenny Clark have already taken responsibility for the breakdowns, and Parker pointed to execution rather than scheme.

“We were watching film, and these are fixable mistakes,” Parker said. “This is what they did versus this is what we did: losing leverage, eyes in the wrong place, block destruction, all those types of things. Those are things that we can handle internally. We have a lot of confidence in our ability to do so.”

Dallas now has little room for another stumble. A 0-2 start would put the Cowboys in a difficult historical position, with only about 10% of teams since the 1970 merger reaching the playoffs after losing their first two games.