Three Dream Round 1 Scenarios for the New York Giants at the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants shocked the NFL world when they fetched the 10th overall pick in the draft for a disgruntled defensive tackle that probably wasn’t going to play another snap for them. I don’t think it was a bad move for Cincinnati, but it was a great move for the Giants, in my opinion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the Giants are the only team in the draft with two top-10 picks. They hold their own pick at No. 5, and now have the Bengals’ pick at No. 10. They have plenty of ammo for John Harbaugh in his first year as head coach, so now we just have to wait and see who they draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with a couple days left before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, here are three scenarios I dreamt up that would be absolutely perfect for the Giants.

Pairing Sonny Styles With Jordyn Tyson

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

In an ideal world, I would like to see the Giants pair Sonny Styles with Jordyn Tyson in the first round. They have needs on both sides of the ball, and these two selections would make the biggest impact right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles has unlimited potential. He’s an athlete unlike anyone we’ve seen play linebacker. At 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Styles ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump at the combine. People are comparing him to Fred Warner, and while that may seem a bit lofty, he absolutely has the potential to be as impactful a player as Warner is.

Offensively, the Giants need a WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers, and if they can land someone of Jordyn Tyson’s caliber at No. 10, their offensive potential goes through the roof. Nabers has proven he can be a top-10 wideout in the league, and if Tyson can stay healthy, there’s no reason he can’t be in that conversation as well.

Adding Styles to the middle of their defense would give New York one of the best front sevens in all of football, and they’d still have a second rounder to go out and get a really good cornerback like Chris Johnson, D’Angelo Ponds or Colton Hood. Adding Tyson out wide wouldn’t solve all of their offensive problems, but it would certainly help get them one step closer.

Doubling Up On Defense With Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

If Harbaugh really wants to play the defensive game, there’s a world where he could pair Sonny Styles with Caleb Downs and reuniting the two Ohio State stars.

We already talked about what Styles could mean for this defense, but even if they add Styles, they still need help in the secondary. I know people are tired of talking about how good Downs is, but he’s a top-two player in this class, and honestly, he’s probably not No. 2. He’s more than a safety who just drops back in coverage and plays deep. He can lineup in the nickel and play man coverage, but he can also get his jersey dirty in the run game. If they’re able to pair these two in round one (they may have to move up from No. 10 to do so), their defense would be set.

Obviously, ignoring offense in round one would leave a pretty big gap at tackle and receiver for round two, but luckily for them, they pick very early in round two and will have a plethora of options. The tackles may be gone, but there will still be a lot of good receivers like Chris Bell, Germie Bernard, Chris Brazzell II, Skyler Bell, etc. still available. And who knows, maybe a Omar Cooper Jr. or Denzel Boston slides a bit further than expected.

Jaxson Dart may not be the biggest fan of this scenario, but I think he’d be happy once Week 1 rolls around and his defense is getting three-and-outs.

Landing Jeremiyah Love and Spencer Fano

Imago September 20, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_269 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Since we did one scenario with the Giants going heavy on defense in the first round, what about if they went heavy on offense? Would anyone be interested in a Jeremiyah Love/Spencer Fano combo? Because to me, that sounds incredibly intriguing.

Jeremiyah Love would obviously have to be their first pick, and they’d probably have to move up to get him. Luckily, Arizona seems desperate to trade down from No. 3, so the Giants could get a big discount on a move up to No. 3 to get him before the Tennessee Titans come on the clock at No. 4. I know they have Cam Skattebo, but he was drafted by a different coaching staff, and having a dynamic 1-2 punch is a very viable strategy nowadays.

After selecting Love, the Giants could take the top offensive tackle available at No. 10, which I believe will be Spencer Fano. And if it’s not Fano, it’s Kadyn Proctor, Monroe Freeling or maybe even Max Iheanachor. It just depends on how they view each of them. By doing so, they not only keep Jaxson Dart safe, but they add another blocker for Love and Skattebo.

The Giants would have to load up on defense in the later rounds, but can you imagine how fun this offense would be with Love and a cornerstone tackle? If they’re really feeling frisky, the could even go Love and then Tyson or Carnell Tate. That would really be interesting.

All this exercise did was make me realize how many great combinations the Giants could come away with, and pretty much all of them would be great. Want to bolster the offense with two electric weapons? You can do that. Want to shore up offensive line with a tackle and add a defensive super star like Downs or Styles? That’s also an option. Want to reinforce your defense with Downs AND Styles? That’s a possibility too.

There are so many ways New York can go with their first two pics, and I’m not sure any of them are wrong.