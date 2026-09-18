$330M Bills QB Josh Allen Takes $500K Hit and Makes Final Decision on His California Abode

Josh Allen began his 2026 season with a nail-biting win against the Texans in Week 1. Now, the quarterback led the Buffalo Bills to their second win of the season, with a 41-31 victory against the Detroit Lions. But in between those games, Allen was making a personal decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 14, 2026, as per Mansion Global’s Casey Farmer, Allen listed his Southern California home for sale once again, having bought it for $7.2 million back in 2023. A few months after tying the knot with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld in 2025, the quarterback listed the property for sale for $8.5 million. However, he took it off the market in January after it remained unsold. This time, he is putting the mansion up for sale at $7.995 million, nearly $500,000 less than the initial asking price.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We tried to keep it quiet,” Andy Stravos, the coastal Orange County real estate agent who’s handling Allen’s property sale, revealed through an Instagram post. “Turns out that’s a tall order when Josh Allen’s name is in the headline.”

The property is one of the largest ones in guard-gated Monarch Bay, according to Stavros. Spanning 11,900 sqft, the property features a single-level building that was built in 1962. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fireplace, a quartz kitchen, and a presidential roof. It also opens up to the neighborhood’s private park through the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The backyard also has patio space to add a hot tub and a pool, and the lush greenery is a sight for sore eyes. The property is close to a golf course, a hiking trail, the Dana Point Harbor, and luxury resorts in the locality.

“Move right in and enjoy it as is, remodel what is there, or build the brand new single level home Josh had planned, with approved plans from legendary @brandonarchitects,” Stravos announced. “Residents enjoy membership to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, managed by the Waldorf Astoria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen wants to sell the property because his wife bought a home in Los Angeles for $7.975 million back in 2021. The 9,000 sq ft Encino house previously belonged to John Fogerty.

Allen, who signed a $330 million extension in 2025, also has two homes in Buffalo, one only a stone’s throw away from Highmark Stadium. He built it on a plot he bought for $500,000 in 2021, and the property has a pool house and a sports court. Per Sports Illustrated, his main residence continues to be the home he bought when the Bills drafted him, which spans 15 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now that Allen is a family man and dad to a baby daughter, it is unclear if he as moved out from the place.

Allen may not be a rah-rah guy, but don’t let that fool you of his financial greatness. Per SI, his real estate value alone was at least $12 million. He has one more home in California apart from the one he is now selling. This one is in Rancho Mission Viejo, and is a single-level space spread across 3,500 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Allen grew up in Firebaugh, California, and tries to spend the offseason in the Golden State. Even though the quarterback is a hero in New York, the unforgiving cold is not exactly ideal.

Nevertheless, Allen has continued to make waves in the headlines. His performance in the Week 2 game against the Lions even brought up MVP chants. Well, he covered a total of 317 yards through passing and rushing. He also helped score three passing touchdowns and bagged two rushing touchdowns. Over the past two games, he’s had no interceptions. But he did amass nine touchdown plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, parting ways with the Monarch Bay retreat simply marks another chapter in Josh Allen’s settled personal life as he and Steinfeld continue to build their life together.