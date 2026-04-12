$3.4B Ticket Company Forced To Pay $10M to Customers Over Deceptive NFL Ticket Prices

Essentials Inside The Story The ticket company held off on the new rule, which was supposed to start on May 12.

The FTC sent a warning letter stating that the ticket company was out of compliance.

The ticket company pushed back on the claims.

The investigation by federal regulators proved rather costly for a ticket industry Goliath that had been hiding important fees during a key NFL sales period. According to the Federal Trade Commission, this occurred when the 2025 schedule was released—a time when ticket demand typically rises quickly.

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“Ticket exchange and resale giant StubHub has agreed to pay $10 million to customers to settle a deceptive ticket pricing case,” the agency said Thursday. “The consumer agency accused StubHub of breaking FTC rules designed to give concertgoers and sports fans the “all-in” price up front.”

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The FTC accuses StubHub, valued at approximately $3.39 billion in April, of violating its rules on unfair or misleading fees. These rules state that companies must clearly display the total price before a buyer completes their purchase.

The problem really started around mid-May 2025. The FTC claims that StubHub didn’t include required fees, particularly for popular NFL tickets, right before the league announced its schedule on May 14.

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Even though the new rule was supposed to start on May 12, StubHub reportedly held off on following it to get an advantage during the busy NFL ticket sales.

In contrast, other platforms followed the rules and showed full prices upfront. However, StubHub kept listing base prices and only added extra fees at checkout, which, according to the government, gave buyers an incomplete picture.

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Soon after, the FTC stepped in directly. On May 14, 2025, it sent a warning letter saying StubHub was out of compliance, but the company did not respond. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, stressed the bigger picture.

He said, “Price transparency is essential to a free and competitive marketplace,” and added that the settlement “underscores the commission’s commitment to ensuring that consumers pay the price they are promised.”

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Now, the company has finally addressed the situation, as the settlement closes the case.

StubHub pushes back on misleading NFL ticket fees

Although the settlement is now in place, StubHub is not backing down from the criticism. The company pushed back on how the FTC framed its actions and made its stance clear through a spokesperson.

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“We have long supported all-in pricing because it provides clarity for fans,” a StubHub spokesperson told Sportico. “This settlement covers a limited number of transactions, spanning just three days in May 2025, where some listings on our site may have displayed ticket prices exclusive of fees. While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s view of the case, we are addressing their concerns by refunding a portion of those buyers’ fees.”

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At the same time, the refund process is all set. The $10 million will be returned to the buyers who were affected through a clear “consumer redress distribution program,” making sure the money gets to those who need it. The order says StubHub must reach out to customers within 14 days using the last email they have on file from the purchase, and if that doesn’t work, they should try other contact information.

As for how fans will get paid, the method stays simple. Customers should receive refunds through their original payment option, while PayPal steps in if that route does not work. Moreover, the refunds will cover added costs like service and fulfillment fees, although payouts could be adjusted if total claims exceed the available funds.

Because of this, the situation may not end here. As ticket prices for live sports keep rising, disputes over hidden fees and price visibility are likely to grow, setting the stage for more legal battles ahead.