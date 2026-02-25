3 Quarterbacks Who Could Have a “Sam Darnold-like” Career Turnaround

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sep 21, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones 10 warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCaryxEdmondsonx 20250921_rtc_se9, se9_0616

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sep 21, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones 10 warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi s Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a big three-year, $100.5 million contract after a career-reviving season with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite such a big payday, Darnold more than justified his big contract, leading the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl win in 14 years.

Darnold had the perfect Cinderella story. He was an early first-round draft pick whose career went badly quickly. He was traded, released, and passed up on by plenty of teams. Despite the odds stacked against him, he was able to hold the Lombardi Trophy, something only a select few quarterbacks will ever get to do in their lives.

That gets us thinking. What are some former first-round quarterbacks who haven’t found their footing but could have career-reviving seasons and potentially even win a Super Bowl?

3. Justin Fields

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New York Giants Aug 16, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 jogs off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been given plenty of chances to make his mark in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears used the 11th overall pick on Fields in 2021. Through three seasons, the dual-threat quarterback was never able to find his footing with Chicago and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Fields started six games for the Steelers, earning a 4-2 record. Despite a winning record and decent stats, the Steelers benched Fields in favor of veteran Russell Wilson.

After the season ended, Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets to become their starting quarterback. The former first-round pick struggled immensely in New York and spent time flip-flopping on and off the bench. The Jets are expected to release Fields this offseason.

Fields hasn’t had great success in the league, but his coaching staff hasn’t done him many favors either. Entering free agency in 2026, the veteran quarterback has one last chance to find a team that will give him the proper opportunity to turn his career around and remain a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Career stats: 53 starts, 9,039 yards, 52 TDs, 32 INT, 2,892 Rush yards, 23 Rush TDs

2. Daniel Jones

November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17.

Daniel Jones is an easy candidate to have a career-reviving season that rivals Darnold’s. He was in the midst of one with the Indianapolis Colts before an Achilles injury.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2019 by the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback’s time with the Giants wasn’t good. New York never had a solid roster, and Jones’ development was hindered by bad coaching.

Jones ended his career with the Giants, throwing for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns, but a lackluster 24-44-1 record as a starter. The former first-round pick was released by New York in the middle of the 2024 season and was quickly picked up by the Vikings.

After the season ended, Jones had a strong market, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Colts worth $14 million. The veteran quarterback entered a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson and won the starting job in camp.

The signing of Jones was an immediate success for Indianapolis. Through 10 weeks, Jones led one of the best offenses in the NFL, and the Colts had an 8-2 record. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, he suffered a season-ending injury that put a fork in his plans. Indianapolis went winless without Jones.

Despite his injury, there’s a big market for Jones, and if he can’t agree to a long-term deal with the Colts, they are willing to use the $47 million franchise tag on him. With a promising comeback season already underway, Jones is set to prove he could be a starter in the NFL in 2026.

Career stats: 82 starts, 17,683 yards, 89 TDs, 55 INT, 2,343 Rush yards, 20 Rush TDs

1. Mac Jones

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sep 21, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones 10.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones had to fill in for an injured Brock Purdy for eight starts in 2025. Jones was more than serviceable for the 49ers, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, but more importantly, a 5-3 record.

Jones was the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. After a successful rookie season, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, Jones would begin to struggle.

The Patriots traded away their former first-round quarterback to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, where he would start seven games. Jones had his flashes with the Jaguars, but finished with a 2-5 record and unimpressive stats.

After a lackluster four years, it appeared Jones would be stuck as a career backup at best. But his impressive showing while filling in for San Francisco might be enough to start the revival of his career. While the 49ers have no interest in trading the veteran quarterback away, teams may be willing to give up a significant haul for the promising quarterback.

If Jones could find himself on a solid roster, he may be able to prove himself as a starting quarterback again.

Career stats: 57 starts, 12,741 yards, 67 TDs, 50 INT, 479 Rush yards, 2 Rush TDs