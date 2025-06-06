3 Steelers Who Could Break Out With an Aaron Rodgers-Led Offence

The cliffhanger surrounding Aaron Rodgers has finally reached its dramatic conclusion, and it landed with the weight of a signature spiral. Rodgers, on the Pat McAfee show, had confessed, “I wasn’t stringing anyone along. I wasn’t holding anyone hostage,” in hopes of putting to rest weeks of speculation that he might sit out the season. Fans had been reading the tea leaves with growing frustration, especially after his blunt “I don’t give a s—” comment after a rather frustrating Jets interview. But now he’s resetting the storyline, and this time, it’s in black and gold by his one-year Steelers contract.

Everyone heaved a sigh of relief when Aaron Rodgers announced where he was going next. The veteran quarterback was released by the Jets in March after what he later described as a “contentious meeting” with coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey. As he stepped into the Steelers’ locker room, questions started flying about how much more he can give at the age of 41. But his 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season show there’s still heat in his arm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that the Steelers have landed a proven pro with flashy stats, a major shift on the turf feels inevitable. And when it comes to players primed for a breakout, TE Pat Freiermuth stands as one of the safest bets. The proof? It’s already written in the past. A four-time MVP, Rodgers has always leaned on reliable tight ends, especially on third downs and in the red zone. His connection with Jermichael Finley remains one of the clearest examples of that. Remember in 2011, Finley caught 55 passes—44 of which moved the chains. With Pat Freiermuth now stepping into that spotlight, the potential for another iconic pairing is strong. Even as a rookie from Penn State, Freiermuth delivered in the clutch. In just his fifth NFL game, he hauled in two touchdowns and a crucial 13-yard catch to set up the Steelers’ game-winning field goal in a 29–27 win. “He delivers in those moments,” Mike Tomlin had said, praising his “combat catch” ability.

The next on the list is an RB. With Najee Harris’s “interesting years” in Pittsburgh ending in a move to the Chargers, the ground game focus shifts to Jaylen Warren. Drafted in 2022, Warren has become a crucial piece of the Steelers’ offense. “I shocked myself,” he once admitted after making the 53-man roster. In 48 regular-season games, he’s stacked 1,674 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and 894 receiving yards. In 2023, he and Harris both crossed 1,000 scrimmage yards—the first Steelers duo to do so since 1986. Now with Rodgers under center, Warren has a chance to shine. He could thrive in a balanced offense with lighter boxes, more checkdowns, and wider lanes. Less pressure up front means more room to run, more chances for short passes, and an easier path to impact the game in a big way. Despite some setbacks, including hefty fines, Warren’s upside this season is sky-high.

Eyes are also on the rookie quarterback room. Will Howard, drafted from Ohio State in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, enters the mix with both pedigree and question marks. A CFP national champion and 73% passer in 2024, Howard showed the ability to efficiently spread the ball to a talented receiver group. But scouts have pointed to mechanical flaws—heel-clicky footwork and inconsistent dropbacks—as well as a need to better manipulate defenders with his eyes. Still, Howard has shown a willingness to learn. He’s already called Peyton Manning his childhood hero, and now, he’ll study under Rodgers, one of the best to ever do it. The opportunity to grow behind a future Hall of Famer could be the spark that launches Howard toward an eventual QB1 battle down the line.

From a storm of offseason drama to a new chapter in Pittsburgh, the Rodgers gamble may well pay off. He brings not just arm talent but a history of elevating players around him. But at the beginning of the year, no one would have suspected this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Steelers played the biggest UNO reverse of the 2025 season

At the start of the year, the franchise made headlines by firmly denying any interest in Aaron Rodgers. Fans and analysts had speculated heavily on Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation following Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement and a carousel of inconsistent performances under center. Many considered Rodgers, with his four MVPs and proven veteran presence, the perfect stabilizing force. But according to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that possibility was shut down early. “I can tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers,” Dulac had said, with Joe Clark of Steelers Depot also reporting, “They have no interest in doing that.”

At that point, all signs pointed in another direction. The Steelers were reportedly looking into other quarterback options, such as re-signing Russell Wilson or making a move for Justin Fields. Rodgers’ name was all but dismissed, and speculation turned to the Jets’ plans for him instead. With no head coach or general manager in place, Rodgers himself remained ambiguous. “I told them I’m going to take some time,” he explained during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He added, “They haven’t made a decision on a GM or a coach yet… but this is a time where I’m taking time for my body and my mind to clear things.” His future seemed unclear, with retirement still on the table, and Pittsburgh no longer part of the rumored landing spots.

Then came the season’s most shocking twist—Rodgers to the Steelers. Despite months of dismissal and flat-out denials, the veteran quarterback inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh. The move shifted the entire landscape of the AFC. Steelers fans who were once left guessing now have an elite quarterback leading the charge. And what seemed like a distant dream just weeks before has now become the new reality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The details of the deal only add to the intrigue. Gerry Dulac returned to the conversation, this time taking to X to reveal what truly went down. In a post that reignited media buzz, Dulac stated, “Money was NEVER the issue in deal with Aaron Rodgers. It was always a one-year offer for less than $20 million.” The terms showed Rodgers wasn’t chasing a payday; he was chasing one last run. The simplicity of the contract contrasts sharply with the weight of what it could bring—stability, firepower, and a fresh chance at a deep playoff push.

This dramatic reversal turned doubt into dominance. From shutting the door to rolling out the welcome mat, the Steelers pulled off one of the year’s boldest moves. Rodgers, once a longshot, now wears the black and gold with purpose. And while the story of how this transition truly unfolded may still hold some mystery, one thing is certain: Pittsburgh’s gamble sent shockwaves across the league—and the 2025 season just got a lot more interesting.